NCERT Solutions for Class 6: Download PDF

Subject-wise & Chapter-wise NCERT Solutions for Class 6 (PDF) are available here for download in PDF format. With this article, students can access NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English, Science, Maths & Social Science. NCERT Solutions are the most important resources for preparation of Class 6 exams. Questions from NCERT Textbooks are often asked in CBSE School exams. Hence these are the most important resources. Here Jagran Josh has provided NCERT Solutions for Class 6. You can download it from the links given below.
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English - Honeysuckle Textbook (Prose)- All Chapters
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Social Science (PDF) - All Chapters
NCERT Solutions For Class 6 History (Our Pasts - I)
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 History Chapter 1 - What, Where, How and When?
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 History Chapter 2 - From Hunting – Gathering to Growing Food
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 History Chapter 3 - In the Earliest Cities
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 History Chapter 4 - What Books and Burials Tell Us
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 History Chapter 5 - Kingdoms, Kings and An Early Republic
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 History Chapter 6 - New Questions and Ideas
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 History Chapter 7 - Ashoka The Emperor Who Gave Up War
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 History Chapter 8 - Vital Villages, Thriving Towns
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 History Chapter 9 - Traders, Kings and Pilgrims
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 History Chapter 10 - New Empires and Kingdoms
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 History Chapter 11 - Buildings, Paints and Books
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Geography (The Earth Our Habitat)
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Geography Chapter 1 - The Earth in the Solar system
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Geography Chapter 2 - Globe: Latitudes and Longitudes
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Geography Chapter 3 - Motions of the earth
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Geography Chapter 5 - Major Domains of the Earth
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Geography Chapter 6 - Major Landforms of the Earth
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Geography Chapter 7 - Our Country – India
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Geography Chapter 8 - India: Climate, Wildlife and Vegetation
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Civics (Social and Political Life - I)
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Civics Chapter 1 - Understanding Diversity
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Civics Chapter 2 - Diversity and Discrimination
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Civics Chapter 3 - What is Government
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Civics Chapter 4 - Key Elements of a Democratic Government
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Civics Chapter 5 - Panchayati Raj
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Civics Chapter 6 - Rural Administration
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Civics Chapter 7 - Urban Administration
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Civics Chapter 8 - Rural Livelihoods
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Civics Chapter 9 - Urban Livelihoods
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Maths PDF (Chapter-wise)
Chapter 1: Knowing Our Numbers
Chapter 3: Playing with Numbers
Chapter 4: Basic Geometrical Ideas
Chapter 5: Understanding Elementary Shapes
Chapter 6: Integers
Chapter 7: Fractions
Chapter 8: Decimals
Chapter 9: Data Handling
Chapter 10: Mensuration
Chapter 11: Algebra
Chapter 12: Ratio and Proportion
Chapter 13: Symmetry
Chapter 14: Practical Geometry
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Science PDF
Chapter 1: Food: Where Does It Come From
Chapter 4: Sorting Materials Into Groups
Chapter 5: Separation of Substances
Chapter 7: Getting to Know Plants
Chapter 9: The Living Organisms, Characteristics and Habitats
Chapter 10: Motion and Measurement of Distances
Chapter 11: Light Shadows and Reflection
Chapter 12: Electricity and Circuits