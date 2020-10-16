NCERT Solutions for Class 6: Download PDF

Subject-wise & Chapter-wise NCERT Solutions for Class 6 (PDF) are available here for download in PDF format. With this article, students can access NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English, Science, Maths & Social Science. NCERT Solutions are the most important resources for preparation of Class 6 exams. Questions from NCERT Textbooks are often asked in CBSE School exams. Hence these are the most important resources. Here Jagran Josh has provided NCERT Solutions for Class 6. You can download it from the links given below.

NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English - Honeysuckle Textbook (Prose)- All Chapters

NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Social Science (PDF) - All Chapters

NCERT Solutions For Class 6 History (Our Pasts - I)

NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Geography (The Earth Our Habitat)

NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Civics (Social and Political Life - I)

NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Maths PDF (Chapter-wise)

Chapter 1: Knowing Our Numbers

Chapter 2: Whole Numbers

Chapter 3: Playing with Numbers

Chapter 4: Basic Geometrical Ideas

Chapter 5: Understanding Elementary Shapes

Chapter 6: Integers

Chapter 7: Fractions

Chapter 8: Decimals

Chapter 9: Data Handling

Chapter 10: Mensuration

Chapter 11: Algebra

Chapter 12: Ratio and Proportion

Chapter 13: Symmetry

Chapter 14: Practical Geometry

NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Science PDF

Chapter 1: Food: Where Does It Come From

Chapter 2: Components of Food

Chapter 3: Fibre to Fabric

Chapter 4: Sorting Materials Into Groups

Chapter 5: Separation of Substances

Chapter 6: Changes Around Us

Chapter 7: Getting to Know Plants

Chapter 8: Body Movements

Chapter 9: The Living Organisms, Characteristics and Habitats

Chapter 10: Motion and Measurement of Distances

Chapter 11: Light Shadows and Reflection

Chapter 12: Electricity and Circuits

Chapter 13: Fun with Magnets

Chapter 14: Water

Chapter 15: Air Around Us

Chapter 16: Garbage In Garbage Out