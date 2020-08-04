Get here the NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Social Science books. We have provided here chapter-wise solutions for Class 6 History, Geography and Civics textbooks. All these solutions have been explained in a manner to present all the concepts and facts in the simplest manner. Students will find all these solutions to be the easiest and the most helpful resource to clear all their doubts. In this way, they will definitely score more in the exams if they practice these NCERT solutions regularly.
Download the chapter-wise NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Social Science (History, Geography and Civics) in PDF format from the links provided below:
NCERT Solutions For Class 6 History (Our Pasts - I)
- NCERT Solutions for Class 6 History Chapter 1 - What, Where, How and When?
- NCERT Solutions for Class 6 History Chapter 2 - From Hunting – Gathering to Growing Food
- NCERT Solutions for Class 6 History Chapter 3 - In the Earliest Cities
- NCERT Solutions for Class 6 History Chapter 4 - What Books and Burials Tell Us
- NCERT Solutions for Class 6 History Chapter 5 - Kingdoms, Kings and An Early Republic
- NCERT Solutions for Class 6 History Chapter 6 - New Questions and Ideas
- NCERT Solutions for Class 6 History Chapter 7 - Ashoka The Emperor Who Gave Up War
- NCERT Solutions for Class 6 History Chapter 8 - Vital Villages, Thriving Towns
- NCERT Solutions for Class 6 History Chapter 9 - Traders, Kings and Pilgrims
- NCERT Solutions for Class 6 History Chapter 10 - New Empires and Kingdoms
- NCERT Solutions for Class 6 History Chapter 11 - Buildings, Paints and Books
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Geography (The Earth Our Habitat)
- NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Geography Chapter 1 - The Earth in the Solar system
- NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Geography Chapter 2 - Globe: Latitudes and Longitudes
- NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Geography Chapter 3 - Motions of the earth
- NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Geography Chapter 4 - Maps
- NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Geography Chapter 5 - Major Domains of the Earth
- NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Geography Chapter 6 - Major Landforms of the Earth
- NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Geography Chapter 7 - Our Country – India
- NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Geography Chapter 8 - India: Climate, Wildlife and Vegetation
NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Civics (Social and Political Life - I)
- NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Civics Chapter 1 - Understanding Diversity
- NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Civics Chapter 2 - Diversity and Discrimination
- NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Civics Chapter 3 - What is Government
- NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Civics Chapter 4 - Key Elements of a Democratic Government
- NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Civics Chapter 5 - Panchayati Raj
- NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Civics Chapter 6 - Rural Administration
- NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Civics Chapter 7 - Urban Administration
- NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Civics Chapter 8 - Rural Livelihoods
- NCERT Solutions for Class 6 Civics Chapter 9 - Urban Livelihoods
NCERT Solutions For Class 6 Social Science covers all the questions given in the latest NCERT Textbooks for Class 6 Social Science. All these solutions are prepared by the subject experts after a thorough analysis of the latest NCERT textbooks.
Some of the key features of these NCERT solutions are:
- Include precise and simple answers.
- Prepared for the latest NCERT textbooks.
- Designed as per the latest NCERT syllabus.
- Best to build up the concepts of the subject.
- Easily accessible in online as well as offline mode.
Students can refer to these solutions as the best source to easily learn the subject and make effective preparations for their exams.
Also Check: