NCERT Book for Class 6 Civics (PDF): Social and Political Life - I

All chapters of Class 6 Civics NCERT Textbook (Social and Political Life) are available here for download in PDF format. Download all chapters and prepare for CBSE Class 6 Social Science exam 2020-21. Links to download chapters are given in the table below.
NCERT Book Class 6 Civics (Social Science) - Social and Political Life:
NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 1 - Understanding Diversity
NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 2 - Diversity and Discrimination
NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 3 - What is Government
NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 4 - Key Elements of a Democratic Government
NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 5 - Panchayati Raj
NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 6 - Rural Administration
NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 7 - Urban Administration
NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 8 - Rural Livelihoods
NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 9 - Urban Livelihoods
There are 9 chapters in NCERT textbook of Class 6 Civics and important subheads of each chapter are given below
NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 1 - Understanding Diversity
Important subheads of this chapter are given below
- Making friends
- What does diversity add to our lives?
- Diversity in India
- How do we explain Diversity?
- Unity in Diversity
NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 2 - Diversity and Discrimination
Important subheads of this chapter are given below
- Difference and Prejudice
- Creating Stereotypes
- Inequality and Discrimination
- On being discriminated against
- Striving for Equality
NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 3 - What is Government
Important subheads of this chapter are given below
- Levels of Government
- Laws and the Government
- Types of Government
- Democratic Governments
NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 4 - Key Elements of a Democratic Government
Important subheads of this chapter are given below
- Participation
- Other ways of participating
- Need to resolve conflict
- Equality and justice
NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 5 - Panchayati Raj
Important subheads of this chapter are given below
- Gram Sabha
- The Gram Panchayat
- Three Levels of Panchayats
NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 6 - Rural Administration
Important subheads of this chapter are given below
- Area of the Police Station
- The work at the Police Station
- Maintenance of Land Records
- A New Law
NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 7 - Urban Administration
Important subheads of this chapter are given below
- The Ward Councillor and Administrative Staff
- How does the Municipal Corporation get its money?
- A Community Protest
NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 8 - Rural Livelihoods
Important subheads of this chapter are given below
- Kalpattu village
- Thulasi
- Sekar
- On being in Debt
- Ramalingam and Karuthamma
- Agricultural Labourers and Farmers in India
- Terrace Farming in Nagaland
- Aruna and Paarivelan
- Rural Livelihoods
NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 9 - Urban Livelihoods
Important subheads of this chapter are given below
- Working on the Street
- Bachchu Manjhi – A Cycle-Rickshaw Puller
- In the Market
- Harpreet and Vandana: Businesspersons
- In the Factory-Workshop Area
- In the office area
NCERT Books for Class 6 Social Science (PDF): History, Civics, Geography