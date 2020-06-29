NCERT Book for Class 6 Civics (PDF): Social and Political Life - I

All chapters of Class 6 Civics NCERT Textbook (Social and Political Life) are available here for download in PDF format. Download all chapters and prepare for CBSE Class 6 Social Science exam 2020-21. Links to download chapters are given in the table below.

NCERT Book Class 6 Civics (Social Science) - Social and Political Life:

NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 1 - Understanding Diversity Download PDF NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 2 - Diversity and Discrimination Download PDF NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 3 - What is Government Download PDF NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 4 - Key Elements of a Democratic Government Download PDF NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 5 - Panchayati Raj Download PDF NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 6 - Rural Administration Download PDF NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 7 - Urban Administration Download PDF NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 8 - Rural Livelihoods Download PDF NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 9 - Urban Livelihoods Download PDF

There are 9 chapters in NCERT textbook of Class 6 Civics and important subheads of each chapter are given below

NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 1 - Understanding Diversity

Important subheads of this chapter are given below

- Making friends

- What does diversity add to our lives?

- Diversity in India

- How do we explain Diversity?

- Unity in Diversity

NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 2 - Diversity and Discrimination

Important subheads of this chapter are given below

- Difference and Prejudice

- Creating Stereotypes

- Inequality and Discrimination

- On being discriminated against

- Striving for Equality

NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 3 - What is Government

Important subheads of this chapter are given below

- Levels of Government

- Laws and the Government

- Types of Government

- Democratic Governments

NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 4 - Key Elements of a Democratic Government

Important subheads of this chapter are given below

- Participation

- Other ways of participating

- Need to resolve conflict

- Equality and justice

NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 5 - Panchayati Raj

Important subheads of this chapter are given below

- Gram Sabha

- The Gram Panchayat

- Three Levels of Panchayats

NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 6 - Rural Administration

Important subheads of this chapter are given below

- Area of the Police Station

- The work at the Police Station

- Maintenance of Land Records

- A New Law

NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 7 - Urban Administration

Important subheads of this chapter are given below

- The Ward Councillor and Administrative Staff

- How does the Municipal Corporation get its money?

- A Community Protest

NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 8 - Rural Livelihoods

Important subheads of this chapter are given below

- Kalpattu village

- Thulasi

- Sekar

- On being in Debt

- Ramalingam and Karuthamma

- Agricultural Labourers and Farmers in India

- Terrace Farming in Nagaland

- Aruna and Paarivelan

- Rural Livelihoods

NCERT Books for Class 6 Civics: Chapter 9 - Urban Livelihoods

Important subheads of this chapter are given below

- Working on the Street

- Bachchu Manjhi – A Cycle-Rickshaw Puller

- In the Market

- Harpreet and Vandana: Businesspersons

- In the Factory-Workshop Area

- In the office area

