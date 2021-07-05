NCERT Class 9 Maths Chapter 2 Polynomials (Latest Edition)

Class 9 Maths NCERT Book Chapter 2 Polynomials is available here for free PDF download. We have provided here the latest edition of the chapter which is best for exam preparations in the current academic year.

Class 9 Maths Chapter 2 of NCERT Book is provided here in its latest edition. Chapter 2 Polynomials is one of the important chapters that carries high weightage for the annual exam. Students must read the NCERT Book to understand the concepts of Polynomials and lay a strong foundation for exams. We have provided here the latest edition of the chapter that can be downloaded in PDF format. NCERT Solutions for this chapter can also be accessed from the link provided at the end of this article.

About Class 9 Maths Chapter 2 Polynomials

This chapter introduces you to the concept of polynomials and its different types like linear and quadratic polynomials. Various other terms like degree of a polynomial, zeroes of polynomials and factorisation are explained in a very simple manner that helps students to understand the concepts very easily.

Major topics discussed in the chapter are:

→ Polynomials in One Variable

→ Zeroes of a Polynomial

→ Remainder Theorem

→ Factorisation of Polynomials

→ Algebraic Identities

PDF download of the chapter can be accessed from the following link:

Some important points to revise from the chapter are:

• A polynomial p(x) in one variable x is an algebraic expression in x of the form p(x) = a n xn + a n–1 xn – 1 + . . . + a 2 x2 + a 1 x + a 0 , where a 0 , a 1 , a 2 , . . ., a n are constants and a n ≠ 0.

• a 0 , a 1 , a 2 , . . ., a n are respectively the coefficients of x0, x, x2, . . ., xn and n is called the degree of the polynomial.

• A polynomial of degree one is called a linear polynomial.

• A polynomial of degree two is called a quadratic polynomial.

• A real number ‘a’ is a zero of a polynomial p(x) if p(a) = 0.

• Every linear polynomial in one variable has a unique zero.

• Remainder Theorem: If p(x) is any polynomial of degree greater than or equal to 1 and p(x) is divided by the linear polynomial x – a, then the remainder is p(a).

• Factor Theorem: x – a is a factor of the polynomial p(x), if p(a) = 0. Also, if x – a is a factor of p(x), then p(a) = 0.

• (x + y + z)2 = x2 + y2 + z2 + 2xy + 2yz + 2zx

• (x + y)3 = x3 + y3 + 3xy(x + y)

• (x – y)3 = x3 – y3 – 3xy(x – y)

• x3 + y3 + z3 – 3xyz = (x + y + z)(x2 + y2 + z2 – xy – yz – zx)

Also, check the NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Maths Chapter 2 from the following link:

Also Check:

NCERT Books for Class 9 (Latest Editions for 2021-22)

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 (Updated for 2021-22)

Important* CBSE Class 9 Maths Best & Complete Study Material for Class 9 Maths for 2021-2022