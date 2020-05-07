Students of Class 12 can access NCERT Solutions for Chapter 4 (Poetry) of Class 12 English subject (Flamingo Textbook). The NCERT solutions have been provided after a detailed analysis of the marking scheme of CBSE by the subject experts. Chapter 4 of the Flamingo textbook is an excerpt from the poem ‘Endymion; A Poetic Romance’. Class 12th students can study the answers provided here to score well in school as well as Class 12th board exams.

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English: Flamingo (Poetry) - Chapter 4: A Kind of Beauty

Ques: What pleasure does a beautiful thing give us? Are beautiful things worth treasuring?

Answer: The universe is riddled with negative factors that make our lives slow, miserable, stressful, and empty of hope. A wonderful thing in these moments brings us everlasting happiness and allows us to forget our sorrows.

Yeah, it's worth treasuring a beautiful thing because even its memory soothes our nerves and helps us to conquer life's challenges.

Ques: List the things of beauty mentioned in the poem.

Answer: There are many things of beauty that, according to the poet, allow us to forget our sorrows. Those are the sun, the moon, old and young trees that offer shade to 'simple goats,' daffodils, clear streams of rivers, woodland musk roses, and the lovely tales of strong people.

Ques: List the things that cause suffering and pain.

Answer: The poet mentions a variety of factors that cause pain and misery, such as despondency, depression, unnatural and wrong forms human beings take to achieve their desired goals, etc. The poet often thinks there is a deep dearth in this world of noble souls.

Ques: What does the line, ‘Therefore are we wreathing a flowery band to bind us to earth’ suggest to you?

Answer: This line indicates things of beauty are connecting us with a beautiful link to the earth. According to the author, even if the world is not worth living because of the myriad causes that eventually lead to gloom and despair, the desire to live a full and peaceful existence can be extracted from the sight of nature's magnificent bounties around us.

Ques: What makes human beings love life in spite of troubles and sufferings?

Answer: Given challenges and sufferings, human beings enjoy life because of the presence of many good and beautiful things around them. That beauty stuff never disappears. These offer the human spirit happiness and hope and thus help to resolve or to bear the troubles and sufferings.

Ques: Why is ‘grandeur’ associated with the ‘mighty dead’?

Answer: The ‘grandeur’ of the ‘mighty dead’ lies in their noble deeds. They have left behind the beautiful legacy of their brave acts. Their selfless sacrifice for their nation and deeds for the welfare of mankind still continue to inspire us.

Ques: Do we experience things of beauty only for short moments or do they make a lasting impression on us?

Answer: The poet claims that joy stays with us forever when we experience a beautiful thing, just for a little moment. It leaves a lasting impression that encourages us to live life with optimism and hope.

Ques: What image does the poet use to describe the beautiful bounty of the earth?

Answer: The poet uses the image of ‘an endless fountain of immortal drink’ to describe the beautiful bounty of the earth. The earth, like a fountain, pours unto us numerous beautiful sights like the sun, the moon, flowers, rivers, and greenery.







