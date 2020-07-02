NCERT Solutions for Class 7 English: An Alien Hand Textbook - Chapter 4: The Cop and the Anthem

NCERT Solutions for Class 7 English: An Alien Hand Textbook - Chapter 3: The Cop and the Anthem

Check Class 7 NCERT Solutions for English Subject. In this article, we have provided NCERT Solutions for Chapter 4 from the English An Alien Hand Textbook. Chapter 4 is a story about Soapy is a homeless, jobless man who faces an irony in life. The NCERT solutions of this chapter have been provided after a detailed analysis of the latest syllabus issued by CBSE. Students of Class 7th can study the answers provided here to score well in their school exams.

NCERT Solutions for Class 7 English: An Alien Hand Textbook - Chapter 4:

Ques: What are some of the signs of approaching winter referred to in the text?

Answer: The signs of the approaching winter are the movement of birds to warm south, the woollens needed by people, and the dead leaves covering the ground.

Ques: Write ‘True’ or ‘False’ against each of the following:

(i) Soapy did not want to go to prison.

(ii) Soapy had been to prison several times.

(iii) It was not possible for Soapy to survive in the city through the winter.

(iv) Soapy hated to answer questions of a personal nature.

Answer: (i) False (ii) True (iii) True (iv) True

Ques: What was Soapy’s first plan? Why did it not work?

Answer: He would go to eat at restaurant and would then tell them he had no money. They would immediately call a cop who would arrest him. But as soon as he put his foot inside the restaurant, the waiters blocked his entry. Thus his first plan did not work.

Ques: “But the cop’s mind would not consider Soapy”. What did the cop not consider, and why?

Answer: The policeman did not believe that Soapy had broken the window glass. The reason was that no such criminal would stop and talk to a policeman.

Ques: “We have orders to let them shout.” What is the policeman referring to?

Answer: The policeman means to say that he had got orders not to arrest the unruly and shouting college students.

Ques: Write ‘True’ or ‘False’ against each of the following.

(i) Soapy stole a man’s umbrella. _________

(ii) The owner of the umbrella offered to give it to Soapy. _________

(iii) The man had stolen the umbrella that was now Soapy’s. _________

(iv) Soapy threw away the umbrella. _________

Answer: (i) True (ii) True (iii) True {iv) True.

Ques: “There was a sudden and wonderful change in his soul”. What brought about the change on Soapy?

Answer: The sight of the home where Soapy had spent his childhood suddenly changed his outlook. The old memories of his mother and the sweet music revived his love for a decent life. He decided to work and become somebody in life.

Ques: Suppose no cop came at the end. What would Soapy’s life be like through the winter?

Answer: In case Soapy was not arrested and sent to prison he would have started a new life. He might have taken up some job and lived like a normal gentleman. But through the winter he might have faced the icy winds.

Ques: Retell an episode in the story which is a good example of irony in a situation.

Answer: Soapy was keen to be sent to prison for the three cold months. He made several attempts to get arrested. But none of his plans worked. Finally, when he decided to live a decent life honestly, he was arrested. Such an episode is ironic.

