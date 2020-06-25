NCERT Solutions for Class 7 English - Honeycomb Textbook (Poetry)- Chapter 3: The Shed

Students of Class 7 can find NCERT Solutions for Chapter 3 of the English subject in this article. Chapter 3 from the Poetry section of the Honeycomb textbook is a poem about a shed in the poet’s garden. The NCERT solutions have been provided after a detailed analysis of the marking scheme of CBSE by the English subject expert. Class 7th students can study the answers provided here to score well in school as well as Class 7th exams.

NCERT Solutions for Class 7 English: Honeycomb Textbook (Story) - All Chapters

NCERT Solutions for Class 7 English - Honeycomb Textbook (Poetry)- Chapter 3

Ques: Answer the following questions.

1. Who is the speaker in the poem?

2. Is she/he afraid or curious or both?

3. What is she/he planning to do soon?

4. “But not just yet…” suggests doubt, fear, hesitation, laziness or something else. Choose the word which seems right to you. Tell others why you chose it.

Answer: 1. It is not very clear who the Speaker is. Perhaps, the speaker is the poet himself.

2. The speaker seems to be both Curious as well as afraid to go inside the shed. He wants to find out what is inside the shed. At the same time, he is afraid because he thinks that strange voices could be heard from here and there is possibly a ghost who lives inside the Shed.

3. He/She plans to go inside the shed after someday soon.

4. “But not just yet…” seems to suggest a lack of preparation. The speaker wants to be further certain and prepare himself for this endeavour. He has already overcome his fears, so there is no fear. However, waiting for the right time Could be a reason for postponing the act.

Ques: Is there a room in your house or a house in your neighbourhood/locality where you would rather not go alone, and never at night? If there are such a place and a story to go with it, let others hear all about it.

Answer: There is a storeroom in my house which is in the backyard of the house. It is a little away from the main structure. It is full of odd objects and not even lit properly. Thus, going to the storeroom, at night, calls for a lot of courage. My mother once asked me to fetch certain things from the storeroom. When I entered the storeroom, I felt as if I saw the movement of shadows. I screamed with terror but later got to know that those shadows were nothing but my mind’s imagination.

NCERT Book for Class 7 Science (PDF): Hindi & English







