NCERT Solutions for Class 7 English - Honeycomb Textbook (Poetry)- Chapter 6: Mystery of the Talking Fan

Students of Class 7 can find NCERT Solutions for Chapter 3 of the English subject in this article. Chapter 7 from the Poetry section of the Honeycomb textbook is a poem about a fan that makes noise when in motion due to lack of oiling. The NCERT solutions have been provided after a detailed analysis of the marking scheme of CBSE by the English subject expert. Class 7th students can study the answers provided here to score well in Class 7th exams.

NCERT Solutions for Class 7 English: Honeycomb Textbook (Story) - All Chapters

NCERT Solutions for Class 7 English - Honeycomb Textbook (Poetry)- Chapter 6

Ques: Fans don’t talk, but it is possible to imagine that they do. What is it, then, that sounds like the fan’s chatter?

Answer: The noise created by the fan’s motor due to lack of oiling was being compared to the fan’s chatter.

Ques: Complete the following sentences

1. The chatter is electrical because …………..

2. It is mysterious because ………………..

Answer: 1. the fan functions on an electrical motor and the attention to my chatter. The noise was being produced by its motor

2. the poet was unable to comprehend what the fan was saying

Ques: What do you think the talking fan was demanding?

Answer: The talking fan seems to be demanding They need some oiling to some attention. It was demanding to oil. The moment it was oiled. it fell silent.

Ques: How does an electric fan manage to throw so much air when it is switched on?

Answer: An electrical fan comprises of three blades and a whirling motor. The moment it is switched on. the motor starts and begins to rotate, forcing the blades to move in a circular movement. this generates a lot of pressure, which forces the air downwards in all directions.

These solutions are prepared exclusively for the new academic session 2020-21 so students can start their preparations for the board right from the beginning of the session. Students can easily prepare their school assignments with reliable solutions and complete their homework. Through these NCERT solutions, students of Class 7 can gain a detailed understanding of each chapter and the questions and answers at the end will allow them to review what they understood instantly.

NCERT Book for Class 7 Science (PDF): Hindi & English





