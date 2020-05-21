NCERT Solutions for Class 8 English - Honeydew Textbook- Chapter 3: Glimpses of the Past

In this article, we have provided Class 8th NCERT Solutions for Chapter 3 from the English Honeydew Textbook. Chapter 3 is a pictorial story about the history of India from 1757 to 1857. The NCERT solutions of this chapter have been provided after a detailed analysis of the latest syllabus issued by CBSE. Students of Class 8th can study the answers provided here to score well in their school exams.

NCERT Solutions for Class 8 English - Honeydew - Chapter 3

Ques: Do you think the Indian princes were short-sighted in their approach to the events of 1757?

Answer: Yes, their approach had been short-sighted by the Indian princes. With the help of the British, they fought one against another. The British thus became the masters of virtuality.

Ques: How did the East India Company subdue the Indian Princes?

Answer: The East India firm is spreading its wings in India to boost its trade. They were backing one Indian Prince to finish the other. Consequently control passed on to their sides.

Ques: Quote the words used by Ram Mohan Roy to say that every religion teaches the same principles.

Answer: Ram Mohan Roy 's words to his wife were: "Cows are of various colours, but their milk is the same colour. Different teachers have different views but the essence of each religion is identical.

Ques: In what ways did the British officers exploit Indians?

Answer: The British rulers passed a law that allowed an Indian to be sent to prison without being tried in a court. The goods produced in England had been excluded from custom duty. Upon the profits of the corporation the officers prospered, and their private business flourished.

Ques: Name these people.

The ruler who fought pitched battles against the British and died fighting. The person who wanted to reform society. The person who recommended the introduction of English education in India. Two popular leaders who led the revolt (choices may vary.)

Answer:

Tipu Sultan of Mysore. Raja Ram Mohan Roy of Bengal. Lord Mecaulay Nana Sahib Peshwa, Kunwar Singh, Begum Hazrat Mahal.

Ques: Mention the following.

Two examples of social practices prevailing then. Two oppressive policies of the British. Two ways in which common people suffered. Four reasons for the discontent that led to the 1857 War of Independence.

Answer:

Untouchability and child marriage. The British masters allowed imports in India tax free. They ruined Indian cottage industries, The farmers were taxed heavily and the thumbs of skilled workers were cut. Santhals who lost their land became desperate and they revolted. The sepoys in the English army were paid much less than white soldiers. So they were discontented and angry. The Brahmins were furious when they came to know that the bullets they had to bite, contained cow fat and pig-fat. Many landlords were sore because the British policies deprived them of their land and estate.





