NCERT Solutions for Class 8 English - Honeydew Textbook- Chapter 7: A Visit to Cambridge

Ques: Which is the right sentence?

“Cambridge was my metaphor for England.” To the writer

(i) Cambridge was a reputed university in England.

(ii) England was famous for Cambridge.

(iii) Cambridge was the real England.

The writer phoned Stephen Hawking’s house

(i) From the nearest phone booth.

(ii) From outside a phone booth.

(iii) From inside a phone booth.

Every time he spoke to the scientist, the writer felt guilty because

(i) He wasn’t sure what he wanted to ask.

(ii) He forced the scientist to use his voice synthesiser.

(iii) He was face to face with a legend.

“I felt a huge relief…in the possibilities of my body.” In the given context, the highlighted words refer to

(i) Shifting in the wheelchair, turning the wrist.

(ii) Standing up, walking.

(iii) Speaking, writing.

Answer:

(ii) England was famous for Cambridge. (i) From the nearest phone-booth. (ii) He forced the scientist to use his voice synthesiser. (i) Shifting in the wheelchair, turning the wrist.

Ques: Did the prospect of meeting Stephen Hawking make the writer nervous? If so, why?

Answer: The writer felt nervous because he was doubtful whether he would be granted the interview.

Ques: Did he at the same time feel very excited? If so, why?

Answer: He felt excited at the same time because he had been there to see Prof. Hawking for half an hour.

Ques: Guess the first question put to the scientist by the writer.

Answer: The writer’s first question might be about Hawking’s disability and how he had accepted it.

Ques: Stephen Hawking said, “I’ve had no choice.” Does the writer think there was a choice? What was it?

Answer: Living creatively with the reality of his weakening body was a choice.

Ques: “I could feel his anguish.” What could be the anguish?

Answer: Prof. Hawking’s mind was full of great ideas but he couldn’t speak them out clearly and forcefully.

Ques: What endeared the scientist to the writer so that he said he was looking at one of the most beautiful men in the world?

Answer: Prof. Hawking’s one-way smile.

Ques: Read aloud the description of ‘the beautiful’ man. Which is the most beautiful sentence in the description?

Answer: The line is “before you like a lantern whose walls are worn so thin, you glimpse only the light inside, is the incandescence of a man”.

Ques:

If ‘the lantern’ is the man, what would its ‘walls’ be? What is housed within the thin walls? What general conclusion does the writer draw from this comparison?

Answer:

The walls of the lantern in Hawking’s case were his skeleton-like physical structure. The glow of the eternal soul was housed within the thin walls of his body, The writer draws a conclusion that the eternal soul is more important than the body.

Ques: What is the scientist’s message for the disabled?

Answer: Prof. Hawking’s message for the disabled is that they should concentrate on what they are good at. It is foolish to try to copy the normal people.

Ques: Why does the writer refer to the guitar incident? Which idea does it support?

Answer: The writer spent many years trying to play a big Spanish guitar. One night he loosened the strings joyfully. This incident supports the idea that disabled people should practice only what they are good at.

Ques: The writer expresses his great gratitude to Stephen Hawking. What is the gratitude for?

Answer: The author felt much inspired after meeting with Stephen Hawking. Therefore he felt grateful to him.







