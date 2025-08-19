NCERT Unveils AI-Powered Interactive Digital Textbooks for Enhanced Learning

In a major step towards making education more modern and accessible, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced a partnership with UEducate Global Private Limited. This collaboration is set to revolutionize learning across India by digitizing the entire NCERT curriculum.
The core of this initiative involves utilizing KATBOOK, an advanced interactive format. This digital transformation aims to usher in a new era of engaging and accessible learning experiences for students nationwide, making educational content more dynamic and readily available.
New Tools for a Smarter Classroom
The KATBOOK format is much more than a digital book; it's a complete learning ecosystem designed to transform the classroom. It provides educators with powerful, AI-powered tools and offers students an immersive learning experience.
Interactive and Immersive Content: Students will benefit from rich multimedia content, including videos, animations, and 3D models that make complex topics easier to understand.
Virtual Learning: The platform will feature virtual labs and "gamified" learning modules to make education more engaging and fun.
AI-Powered Assistance: Educators will have access to AI tools for classroom management, and students can use a built-in translator for multilingual support, making learning more inclusive.
Offline Access: These resources will be available offline, ensuring that students and teachers in all parts of the country can use them without needing a constant internet connection.
A Vision for Inclusive and Accessible Education
This partnership is a significant step towards achieving the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Digital India Mission. With this initiative, NCERT is creating one of the largest EdTech programs in the world, aiming to help more than 250 million students. The project will begin with a pilot in a few states before a full nationwide rollout over the next 18 months.
As Sarath Kakumanu, the founder of UEducate Global, said, "This collaboration reflects our shared resolve to ensure that quality education reaches every child in India, no matter where they are."
NCERT partnership with UEducate
The formal agreement for this project was signed at the NCERT headquarters in New Delhi. The key individuals involved were Aman Sharma, secretary of NCERT, and Manpreet Chadha, director of global strategic partnerships at UEducate Global. This formalizes a collaboration that promises to change the face of school education in India.
Impact on Students and Teachers
The launch is expected to have a transformative impact on both students and educators.
For Students: The personalized nature of the platform means that students who learn at a faster pace can move ahead, while those who need more time can get extra support without feeling left behind. The interactive elements are expected to boost engagement and improve understanding of complex topics.
For Teachers: The new system provides teachers with powerful tools to track student progress and performance in real-time. This allows them to identify class-wide trends and individual learning gaps, enabling them to provide more targeted support and improve their teaching strategies.
