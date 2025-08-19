NCERT Unveils AI-Powered Interactive Digital Textbooks for Enhanced Learning

In a major step towards making education more modern and accessible, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced a partnership with UEducate Global Private Limited. This collaboration is set to revolutionize learning across India by digitizing the entire NCERT curriculum.

The core of this initiative involves utilizing KATBOOK, an advanced interactive format. This digital transformation aims to usher in a new era of engaging and accessible learning experiences for students nationwide, making educational content more dynamic and readily available.

New Tools for a Smarter Classroom

The KATBOOK format is much more than a digital book; it's a complete learning ecosystem designed to transform the classroom. It provides educators with powerful, AI-powered tools and offers students an immersive learning experience.