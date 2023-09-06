NCMRWF Recruitment 2023 For Project Scientist & Other Posts: Salary Upto 78,000, Check Eligibility

NCMRWF Recruitment 2023: The National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF) has released notification for the Project Scientist and other posts on its official website. Check the pdf, application process, eligibility and others.

NCMRWF Recruitment 2023 Notification: The National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF) under the Ministry of Earth Sciences has invited online applications for the Project Scientists and other posts on its official website. Last Date for submission of an online application is within 21 days of the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment News.



Under the recruitment drive, Organisation is set to recruit a total of 37 vacancies of Project Scientists, JRF/SRF, and Technical Officers. Candidates willing to apply for these posts can check all the details including how to apply, selection process, eligibility and other updates here.



NCMRWF Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last Date for submission of an online application is within 21 days of the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment News.



NCMRWF Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Post Code 01-Project Scientist-III: 1

Post Code 02-Project Scientist-II: 5

Post Code 03-Project Scientist-II: 1

Post Code 04-Project Scientist-II: 6

Post Code 05-Project Scientist-II: 5

Post Code 06-Project Scientist-I: 3

Post Code 07-JRF/SRF: 4

Post Code 08-JRF/SRF: 5

Post Code 09-Technical Officer: 4

NCMRWF Educational Qualification 2023

Project Scientist-III: (i) Candidates should have Master’s Degree from a recognized university in Computer Science or Computer Applications/ Information Technology or equivalent

subject with at least 60% marks (equivalent CGPA) at the qualifying degree level. OR

Bachelor’s in engineering or technology from a recognised University in Computer Science/ Information Technology or equivalent subject with at least 60% marks (equivalent CGPA) at the qualifying degree level. And

(ii) Seven years’ experience in relevant field.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



NCMRWF Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The upper age limit for the posts of Project Scientist III should be 45 years and for the post of Project Scientist II, the upper age should be 40 years. The upper age limit for the post of Project Scientist I should be 35 years whereas for the JRF/SRF posts, the upper age limit is 28 years. For the post of Technical Officer, the upper age limit should be 40 years.

NCMRWF Recruitment 2023: Emoluments per month

Post Code 01-Project Scientist-III: INR 78,000/- + HRA, increment of 5% for every 2 years of experience subject to performance review

Post Code 02-Project Scientist-II: Rs. 67,000/- + HRA, increment of 5% for every 2 years of experience subject to performance review

Post Code 06-Project Scientist-I: Rs. 56,000/- + HRA, increment of 5% for every 2 years of experience subject to performance review

Post Code 07-JRF/SRF: Rs. 35,000 + HRA for SRF and Rs. 31,000/- + HRA for JRF

Post Code 08-JRF/SRF: Rs. 35,000 + HRA for SRF and Rs. 31,000/- + HRA for JRF

Post Code 09-Technical Officer: Rs. 67,000/- + HRA, increment of 5% for every 2 years of experience

subject to performance review



NCMRWF Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





NCMRWF Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.