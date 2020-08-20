NCTE Delhi Recruitment 2020 for Steno, LDC, Assistant and DEO Posts Across India, Apply Online @ncte.gov.in

NCTE Delhi Recruitment 2020: National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), Delhi has invited applications for the recruitment for the post of Assistant, Stenographer Grade ‘C’, Stenographer Grade ‘D’, Lower Division Clerk (LDC) & Data Entry Operator (DEO). Eligible candidates can apply for the post in through official website from 20 August to 19 September 2020.

The selected candidates are liable to be posted anywhere in India. All the posts carry All India Transfer Liability.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 20 August 2020

Last Date of Application - 19 September 2020

NCTE Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 18

Assistant - 3 Posts

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ - 3 Posts

Stenographer Grade ‘D’- 6 Posts

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 5 Posts

Data Entry Operator (DEO) -1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Steno, LDC, Assistant and DEO Posts



]Educational and Technical Qualification:

Assistant - A degree from a recognized university.

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ - 10+2 from a recognized Board or University. A speed of 100 words per minutes in English/Hindi Shorthand. Skill of Data Entry and Word Processing in computer

Stenographer Grade ‘D’ - 12th class pass from a recognized Board or University. Skill Test Norms Dictation: 10 mts. @ 80 w.p.m. Transcription: 65 mts. (Eng.) 75 mts. (Hindi) (On Manual Typewriter) Or 50 mts. (Eng.). 65 mts. (Hindi) (On Computer)

Upper Division Clerk (UDC) - 10+2 from a recognized Board / University. Should possess a speed of not less than 15000 key depressions per hour for Data Entry Work

LDC -10+2 from a recognized Board or University. A typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on computer (35 w.p.m. and 30 w.p.m. correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word). Knowledge of working on computer. 4. Skill Test Norms ‘only on computers’

Age Limit:

Assistant - 20 to 27 years

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ - 18 to 27 years

Stenographer Grade ‘D’ - 18 to 27 year

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 18 to 27 years

Data Entry Operator (DEO) - 18 to 25 years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for Steno, LDC, Assistant and DEO

Computer Based Test/Examination followed by Skill Test of the eligible candidates.

How to Apply for NCTE Steno, LDC, Assistant and DEO Jobs 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates are required to apply Online through National Council for Teacher Education website www.ncte.gov.in only.

Application Fee:

For the post of Assistant and Stenographer Grade ‘C’ the application fee will be Rs. 1250/-for each post.

For the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’, Lower Division Clerk (LDC) & Data Entry Operator(DEO), the application fee will be Rs.1000/- for each post

NCTE Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link