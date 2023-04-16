NDA Answer Key 2023: Download PDF Maths, GAT for Set A, B, C, and D

NDA 1 2023 Answer Key: Check the answer key of NDA 1 2023 for Maths and GAT of Set A, B, C, D to know the tentative score and chances to qualify the exam prepared by the experts. UPSC will release the official NDA answer key a few days after the exam.

NDA Answer Key 2023: We have compiled the tentative answer keys from the various experts for all the subjects to help candidates evaluate their performance and arrive at their expected scores using the unofficial NDA 1 2023 answer key. The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023 has been conducted successfully by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on April 16, 2023.

The NDA is one of the prestigious examinations in the country conducted for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy Courses. Direct link to download and check NDA 2023 answer key to calculate the marks is given below.

In this article, candidates can download the NDA answer key pdf for sets A, B, C, and D of Maths & GAT.

NDA Answer Key 2023

The NDA Answer Key 2023 has been uploaded in pdf form to help candidates in checking the status of their responses. This will help them calculate the marks scored by the and the chances of clearing the exam. Various reputed coaching institutes has published the NDA 1 Answer key the link to which is shared below to help candidates in checking the responses marked by them.

UPSC NDA 1 Answer Key 2023 by Coaching Institutes

After the exam is conducted successfully, many of the reputed coaching institutes release the unofficial answer key prepared by the team of experts. Candidates can find the direct download links below:

NDA 1 Answer Key 2023 by Major Kalshi

Paper NDA Answer Key PDF Maths Download PDF GAT Download PDF

NDA 1 Answer Key 2023 by SSBCrack

NDA Paper 2023 NDA 1 Answer Key PDF Maths Download PDF GAT English Download PDF GAT GK Download PDF

NDA 1 Answer Key 2023 by Shiksha

NDA Paper 2023 NDA 1 Answer Key PDF Maths Download PDF GAT English Download Here GAT GK Download Here

NDA 1 Answer Key 2023 by Cavalier

NDA Paper 2023 NDA 1 Answer Key PDF All Paper Discussion Direct Link

NDA Answer Key 2023: Important Dates

Check the important dates for the answer key of the NDA 1 2023 exam from the table below:

NDA 2023 Event NDA 1 Answer Key Dates NDA 1 Exam Date April 16, 2023 Unofficial UPSC NDA 1 answer keys April 16, 2023 Official NDA 1 answer key To be Notified

NDA 1 Answer Key 2023: Overview

Check the important details of NDA exam answer key in the table below that will help them understand the key better.

NDA Answer Key Overview Event Details Exam Name NDA Event NDA 1 Answer Key Authority UPSC NDA Exam Mode Online/Offline Exam Paper Math & GAT NDA Questions 150 Total Marks 600

How to Download Official NDA 1 2023 Answer Key?

Candidates can use the following steps to download the official answer key of the exam.

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘examinations’ under the ‘active examinations’.

Step 3: Click on ‘National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023’.

Step 4: Next, click on the subject-wise answer key pdf.

Step 5: Download the answer key pdf.

How to Calculate Scores by Using an NDA 2023 Answer Key?

Candidates must note that there shall be negative marking in the exam. Candidates can follow the steps to calculate the tentative scores for Maths and GAT subjects shared below:

Mathematics: The maximum marks in this section are 300. For every correct response, candidates will get 2.5 marks. For any wrong response, 0.83 marks are deducted as a negative marking.

GAT : This section carries 600 marks. For every correct response, candidates will get 4 marks. For any wrong response, 1.33 marks are deducted as a negative marking.

NDA Previous Years' Official Answer Keys

Along with the question papers pdf, the Commission also releases the answer key pdf for all the sets. Below we have compiled the previous year answer key pdfs for the candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming exam.

NDA Answer Key 2022

Candidates can download the official answer key for NDA 1 2022 & NDA 2 2022 from the link shared below:

NDA Answer Key 2021

Candidates can download the official answer key for NDA 1 & NDA 2 2021 from the link shared below:

NDA Answer Key 2020

Candidates can download the official answer key for NDA 1 2020 & NDA 2 2020 from the link shared below: