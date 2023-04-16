NDA Answer Key 2023: Download PDF Maths, GAT for Set A, B, C, and D

NDA 1 2023 Answer Key: Check the answer key of NDA 1 2023 for Maths and GAT of Set A, B, C, D to know the tentative score and chances to qualify the exam prepared by the experts. UPSC will release the official NDA answer key a few days after the exam. 

Get NDA Answer Key 2023 for Maths, GAT here.
NDA Answer Key 2023: We have compiled the tentative answer keys from the various experts for all the subjects to help candidates evaluate their performance and arrive at their expected scores using the unofficial NDA 1 2023 answer key. The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023 has been conducted successfully by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on April 16, 2023.

The NDA is one of the prestigious examinations in the country conducted for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy Courses. Direct link to download and check NDA 2023 answer key to calculate the marks is given below.

In this article, candidates can download the NDA answer key pdf for sets A, B, C, and D of Maths & GAT.

NDA Answer Key 2023

The NDA Answer Key 2023 has been uploaded in pdf form to help candidates in checking the status of their responses. This will help them calculate the marks scored by the and the chances of clearing the exam. Various reputed coaching institutes has published the NDA 1 Answer key the link to which is shared below to help candidates in checking the responses marked by them.

UPSC NDA 1 Answer Key 2023 by Coaching Institutes

After the exam is conducted successfully, many of the reputed coaching institutes release the unofficial answer key prepared by the team of experts. Candidates can find the direct download links below:

NDA 1 Answer Key 2023 by Major Kalshi

Paper

NDA Answer Key PDF

Maths

Download PDF

GAT

Download PDF

NDA 1 Answer Key 2023 by SSBCrack

NDA Paper 2023

NDA 1 Answer Key PDF

Maths

Download PDF

GAT English

Download PDF

GAT GK

Download PDF

NDA 1 Answer Key 2023 by Shiksha

NDA Paper 2023

NDA 1 Answer Key PDF

Maths

Download PDF

GAT English

Download Here

GAT GK

Download Here

NDA 1 Answer Key 2023 by Cavalier

NDA Paper 2023

NDA 1 Answer Key PDF

All Paper Discussion

 Direct Link

NDA Answer Key 2023: Important Dates

Check the important dates for the answer key of the NDA 1 2023 exam from the table below:

NDA 2023 Event NDA 1 Answer Key Dates
NDA 1 Exam Date April 16, 2023
Unofficial UPSC NDA 1 answer keys
April 16, 2023
Official NDA 1 answer key
To be Notified

NDA 1 Answer Key 2023: Overview

Check the important details of NDA exam answer key in the table below that will help them understand the key better.

NDA Answer Key Overview
Event Details
Exam Name NDA
Event NDA 1 Answer Key
Authority UPSC
NDA Exam Mode Online/Offline
Exam Paper Math & GAT
NDA Questions 150
Total Marks 600

How to Download Official NDA 1 2023 Answer Key?

Candidates can use the following steps to download the official answer key of the exam.

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘examinations’ under the ‘active examinations’.

Step 3: Click on ‘National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023’.

Step 4: Next, click on the subject-wise answer key pdf.

Step 5: Download the answer key pdf.

How to Calculate Scores by Using an NDA 2023 Answer Key?

Candidates must note that there shall be negative marking in the exam. Candidates can follow the steps to calculate the tentative scores for Maths and GAT subjects shared below:

  • Mathematics: The maximum marks in this section are 300. For every correct response, candidates will get 2.5 marks. For any wrong response, 0.83 marks are deducted as a negative marking.
  • GAT: This section carries 600 marks. For every correct response, candidates will get 4 marks. For any wrong response, 1.33 marks are deducted as a negative marking.

NDA Previous Years' Official Answer Keys

Along with the question papers pdf, the Commission also releases the answer key pdf for all the sets. Below we have compiled the previous year answer key pdfs for the candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming exam.

NDA Answer Key 2022

Candidates can download the official answer key for NDA 1 2022 & NDA 2 2022 from the link shared below:

Mathematics

Download Here

GAT

Download Here

NDA Answer Key 2021

Candidates can download the official answer key for NDA 1 & NDA 2 2021 from the link shared below:

Mathematics

Download Here

GAT

Download Here

NDA Answer Key 2020

Candidates can download the official answer key for NDA 1 2020 & NDA 2 2020 from the link shared below:

Mathematics

Download Here

GAT

Download Here

FAQ

When will the NDA 1 2023 answer key be released?

The NDA 1 answer key will be released officially by the UPSC after the exam is over. Besides, a few coaching institutes shall also release the unofficial answer key within a few hours after the exam is over.

How to Download UPSC NDA answer key?

In this article, we have shared the links to download all the sets of the unofficial answer key pdf released by the coaching institute and the official answer key pdf by the Commission.

What is the importance of the NDA Answer Key?

Candidates who are aspiring to participate in the upcoming NDA exams can get an idea of the nature of questions asked in the exam and know the method to calculate the tentative scores by using the answer key. With this, they can also download answer keys when solving previous year's question papers to determine the number of answers marked correctly by them.

What is the NDA Answer Key 2023 marking scheme?

For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate. One third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. If a candidate gives more than one answer, it will be treated as a wrong answer even if one of the given answers happens to be correct and there will be the same penalty as above for that question. If a question is left blank i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

