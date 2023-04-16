NDA Answer Key 2023: Download PDF Maths, GAT for Set A, B, C, and D

NDA Answer Key 2023: We have compiled the tentative answer keys from the various experts for all the subjects to help candidates evaluate their performance and arrive at their expected scores using the unofficial NDA 1 2023 answer key. The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023 has been conducted successfully by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on April 16, 2023.
The NDA is one of the prestigious examinations in the country conducted for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy Courses. Direct link to download and check NDA 2023 answer key to calculate the marks is given below.
In this article, candidates can download the NDA answer key pdf for sets A, B, C, and D of Maths & GAT.
Also Check;
NDA Answer Key 2023
The NDA Answer Key 2023 has been uploaded in pdf form to help candidates in checking the status of their responses. This will help them calculate the marks scored by the and the chances of clearing the exam. Various reputed coaching institutes has published the NDA 1 Answer key the link to which is shared below to help candidates in checking the responses marked by them.
UPSC NDA 1 Answer Key 2023 by Coaching Institutes
After the exam is conducted successfully, many of the reputed coaching institutes release the unofficial answer key prepared by the team of experts. Candidates can find the direct download links below:
NDA 1 Answer Key 2023 by Major Kalshi
|
Paper
|
NDA Answer Key PDF
|
Maths
|
GAT
NDA 1 Answer Key 2023 by SSBCrack
|
NDA Paper 2023
|
NDA 1 Answer Key PDF
|
Maths
|
GAT English
|
GAT GK
NDA 1 Answer Key 2023 by Shiksha
|
NDA Paper 2023
|
NDA 1 Answer Key PDF
|
Maths
|
GAT English
|
Download Here
|
GAT GK
|
Download Here
NDA 1 Answer Key 2023 by Cavalier
|
NDA Paper 2023
|
NDA 1 Answer Key PDF
|
All Paper Discussion
|Direct Link
NDA Answer Key 2023: Important Dates
Check the important dates for the answer key of the NDA 1 2023 exam from the table below:
|NDA 2023 Event
|NDA 1 Answer Key Dates
|NDA 1 Exam Date
|April 16, 2023
|Unofficial UPSC NDA 1 answer keys
|
April 16, 2023
|Official NDA 1 answer key
|
To be Notified
NDA 1 Answer Key 2023: Overview
Check the important details of NDA exam answer key in the table below that will help them understand the key better.
|NDA Answer Key Overview
|Event
|Details
|Exam Name
|NDA
|Event
|NDA 1 Answer Key
|Authority
|UPSC
|NDA Exam Mode
|Online/Offline
|Exam Paper
|Math & GAT
|NDA Questions
|150
|Total Marks
|600
How to Download Official NDA 1 2023 Answer Key?
Candidates can use the following steps to download the official answer key of the exam.
Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘examinations’ under the ‘active examinations’.
Step 3: Click on ‘National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023’.
Step 4: Next, click on the subject-wise answer key pdf.
Step 5: Download the answer key pdf.
How to Calculate Scores by Using an NDA 2023 Answer Key?
Candidates must note that there shall be negative marking in the exam. Candidates can follow the steps to calculate the tentative scores for Maths and GAT subjects shared below:
- Mathematics: The maximum marks in this section are 300. For every correct response, candidates will get 2.5 marks. For any wrong response, 0.83 marks are deducted as a negative marking.
- GAT: This section carries 600 marks. For every correct response, candidates will get 4 marks. For any wrong response, 1.33 marks are deducted as a negative marking.
NDA Previous Years' Official Answer Keys
Along with the question papers pdf, the Commission also releases the answer key pdf for all the sets. Below we have compiled the previous year answer key pdfs for the candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming exam.
NDA Answer Key 2022
Candidates can download the official answer key for NDA 1 2022 & NDA 2 2022 from the link shared below:
|
Mathematics
|
GAT
NDA Answer Key 2021
Candidates can download the official answer key for NDA 1 & NDA 2 2021 from the link shared below:
|
Mathematics
|
GAT
NDA Answer Key 2020
Candidates can download the official answer key for NDA 1 2020 & NDA 2 2020 from the link shared below:
|
Mathematics
|
GAT