NDA Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Year Cut off Marks

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) releases the official NDA cut off pdf for Army, Navy and Air Force wings. Candidates who are declared qualified in the exam are shortlisted for the SSB Interview by the Services Selection Board.

Get All Details About NDA Cut Off Here.
NDA Cut Off 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) releases the NDA cut off marks officially after a few weeks of the exam. The cut off marks are the minimum qualifying marks required for a candidate to clear the exam and be shortlisted for further selection stages. Cut off marks are also helpful for aspirants preparing for the upcoming examinations. Meanwhile, candidates can refer to the expected cut off marks for the exam to assess their chances of qualifying. 

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the NDA exam for admission of eligible candidates in the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of the Indian Naval Academy. 

In this blog, candidates can get complete details of the NDA 2023 expected and previous years' cut off marks. 

What is NDA Cut Off?

UPSC is the exam conducting body of the NDA exam. The Commission releases the cut-off marks and the result soon after the written exam is conducted successfully. The cut off marks are the minimum qualifying marks for clearing the exam. will be called to participate in the further selection process.

The Commission prepares a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination. Candidates who obtain marks more than or equivalent to the cut off marks are declared qualified in the exam and are shortlisted for the SSB Interview by the Services Selection Board. The cut off marks for the written exam and SSB Interview round are released separately. 

How to Download NDA Cut Off 2023?

Candidates can refer to the steps below to download the official cut off marks:

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘cut off’ tab under the ‘examination’ tab.

Step 3: Find the cutoff marks link and click on it.

Step 4: Download the cut off pdf for future use.

NDA Minimum Qualifying Marks

Candidates should obtain the minimum qualifying marks in order to get shortlisted for the next selection rounds. Candidates can check below the minimum qualifying marks to get obtain an idea of the chances of their clearing the exam. We have shared below the NDA 2023 expected cut-off marks on the basis of previous cut-off trends.

Minimum Qualifying Marks at the Written Stage

Total Marks (Paper-1 + Paper-2)

350-355

900

Candidates need to secure at least 25% marks in each subject in order to be declared qualified in the exam. There shall be no sectional cut-off. 

Subject

Minimum Qualifying Marks

Mathematics

25%

GAT

25%

Factors affecting the NDA Cut off 2023

UPSC takes into consideration various factors for arriving at the cut off marks. NDA is a highly competitive exam. Furthermore, it is crucial to clear the cut off marks in order to be declared qualified in the exam. The list of factors is discussed below:

  • Number of applicants
  • Number of vacancies
  • Difficulty level of exam
  • Marks obtained in the exam

NDA Previous Years Cut Off Marks

Candidates should analyze the cut off marks for the last 10 years to gain a deeper understanding of the qualifying marks trend over the years. Aspirants preparing for the upcoming exam can set the target score accordingly. Check the NDA previous year cut off marks for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, and 2013 below:

Paper

Minimum Qualifying Marks at the Written Stage (out of 900 marks)

Marks secured by the Last Candidate (out of 1800 marks)

NDA (I) 2022

360

720

NDA (II) 2021

355

726

NDA (I) 2021

343

709

NDA (II) 2020

355

719

NDA (I) 2020

355

726

NDA (II) 2019

346

709

NDA (I) 2019

342

704

NDA (II) 2018

325

688

NDA (I) 2018

338

705

NDA (II) 2017

258

624

NDA (I) 2017

342

708

NDA (II) 2016

229

602

NDA (I) 2016

288

656

NDA (II) 2015

269

637

NDA (I) 2015

306

674

NDA (II) 2014

283

656

NDA (I) 2014

360

722

NDA (II) 2013

360

721

NDA (I) 2013

333

698

NDA Result 2023

The exam result is released separately for the written exam and SSB interview/final selection by the commission only on the official website in the pdf format, including the roll numbers of qualified candidates. The final selection list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the written exam and SSB interview.

NDA 2023 Exam Highlights

Candidates can check the key highlights of the exam below:

NDA 2023 Exam Particulars

Details 

Exam name

National Defence Academy Exam (NDA)

Conducting institute

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Exam Level

National

NDA syllabus

Maths and General Ability Test (GAT)

NDA pattern

Written exam (pen and paper mode)

Exam frequency

Twice a year

Exam purpose

Admission of candidates to Army, Navy and Air Force wings of NDA and Indian Naval Academy courses

FAQ

What are the cut off marks for NDA 2023?

The Union Public Service Commission releases the NDA Cut Off along with the result soon after the written exam is administered successfully. The cut off marks are the minimum qualifying marks for clearing the exam. will be called to participate in the further selection process.

How much marks out of 300 marks is required to pass NDA?

As per the previous NDA exam trend, candidates need to obtain at least 25% marks out of 300 in Mathematics and 25% marks out of 600 in General Ability Test (GAT) in order to be declared passed in NDA Exam.

Is there any negative marking in the NDA Exam?

There will be a negative marking of One third (0.33) marks for every incorrect answer in the NDA Exam. Though there is no sectional cut off.

What are the factors affecting the NDA Cut Off Marks?

The factors considered responsible for determining the NDA cut off marks include the number of applicants, number of vacancies, difficulty level of exam, and marks obtained in the exam.

Is there an interview in the NDA exam?

Yes. Candidates who obtain the cutoff marks in the written exam are shortlisted for the SSB interview by the Services Selection Board.

