NDA Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Year Cut off Marks

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) releases the official NDA cut off pdf for Army, Navy and Air Force wings. Candidates who are declared qualified in the exam are shortlisted for the SSB Interview by the Services Selection Board.

NDA Cut Off 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) releases the NDA cut off marks officially after a few weeks of the exam. The cut off marks are the minimum qualifying marks required for a candidate to clear the exam and be shortlisted for further selection stages. Cut off marks are also helpful for aspirants preparing for the upcoming examinations. Meanwhile, candidates can refer to the expected cut off marks for the exam to assess their chances of qualifying.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the NDA exam for admission of eligible candidates in the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of the Indian Naval Academy.

In this blog, candidates can get complete details of the NDA 2023 expected and previous years' cut off marks.

What is NDA Cut Off?

UPSC is the exam conducting body of the NDA exam. The Commission releases the cut-off marks and the result soon after the written exam is conducted successfully. The cut off marks are the minimum qualifying marks for clearing the exam. will be called to participate in the further selection process.

The Commission prepares a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination. Candidates who obtain marks more than or equivalent to the cut off marks are declared qualified in the exam and are shortlisted for the SSB Interview by the Services Selection Board. The cut off marks for the written exam and SSB Interview round are released separately.

How to Download NDA Cut Off 2023?

Candidates can refer to the steps below to download the official cut off marks:

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘cut off’ tab under the ‘examination’ tab.

Step 3: Find the cutoff marks link and click on it.

Step 4: Download the cut off pdf for future use.

NDA Minimum Qualifying Marks

Candidates should obtain the minimum qualifying marks in order to get shortlisted for the next selection rounds. Candidates can check below the minimum qualifying marks to get obtain an idea of the chances of their clearing the exam. We have shared below the NDA 2023 expected cut-off marks on the basis of previous cut-off trends.

Minimum Qualifying Marks at the Written Stage Total Marks (Paper-1 + Paper-2) 350-355 900

Candidates need to secure at least 25% marks in each subject in order to be declared qualified in the exam. There shall be no sectional cut-off.

Subject Minimum Qualifying Marks Mathematics 25% GAT 25%

Factors affecting the NDA Cut off 2023

UPSC takes into consideration various factors for arriving at the cut off marks. NDA is a highly competitive exam. Furthermore, it is crucial to clear the cut off marks in order to be declared qualified in the exam. The list of factors is discussed below:

Number of applicants

Number of vacancies

Difficulty level of exam

Marks obtained in the exam

NDA Previous Years Cut Off Marks

Candidates should analyze the cut off marks for the last 10 years to gain a deeper understanding of the qualifying marks trend over the years. Aspirants preparing for the upcoming exam can set the target score accordingly. Check the NDA previous year cut off marks for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, and 2013 below:

Paper Minimum Qualifying Marks at the Written Stage (out of 900 marks) Marks secured by the Last Candidate (out of 1800 marks) NDA (I) 2022 360 720 NDA (II) 2021 355 726 NDA (I) 2021 343 709 NDA (II) 2020 355 719 NDA (I) 2020 355 726 NDA (II) 2019 346 709 NDA (I) 2019 342 704 NDA (II) 2018 325 688 NDA (I) 2018 338 705 NDA (II) 2017 258 624 NDA (I) 2017 342 708 NDA (II) 2016 229 602 NDA (I) 2016 288 656 NDA (II) 2015 269 637 NDA (I) 2015 306 674 NDA (II) 2014 283 656 NDA (I) 2014 360 722 NDA (II) 2013 360 721 NDA (I) 2013 333 698

NDA Result 2023

The exam result is released separately for the written exam and SSB interview/final selection by the commission only on the official website in the pdf format, including the roll numbers of qualified candidates. The final selection list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the written exam and SSB interview.

NDA 2023 Exam Highlights

