UPSC NDA 2023 Salary: Pay Scale, Allowances & Promotion Policy

UPSC NDA 2023 Salary: The Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC NDA Salary & Allowances on its official website. Candidates should be familiar with the UPSC NDA Salary to avoid any hassles after the appointment. The commission is going to the examination on 16th April 2023 for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings for the 151st Course and the 113th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) starting from 2nd January 2024.

The selected male/female candidates will be paid a stipend of Rs 56,100/- (Starting Pay in Level 10) per month during the training period. After completing the training period, the selected candidates will be commissioned as Lieutenant with a pay scale of Rs 56,100- Rs 1,77,500. Post that, the candidates will get the chance to participate in promotions and get salary increments. In this blog, we have shared complete details on the UPSC NDA Salary including the pay scale, stipend,  allowances, and promotion policy.

UPSC NDA Salary & Pay Scale 2023

The candidates selected for UPSC NDA posts will receive a stipend, basic salary, allowances, and other benefits as a part of the UPSC NDA salary structure. Check the UPSC NDA Pay Scale for different posts as shared below:

Post Name

Pay Level

UPSC NDA Pay Scale

Stipend during training

Level 10

Rs 56,100/-p.m

Lieutenant

Level 10

Rs 56,100 – Rs 1,77,500

Captain

Level 10 B

Rs 61,300- Rs 1,93,900

Major

Level 11

Rs 69,400 – Rs 2,07,200

Lieutenant Colonel

Level 12A

Rs 1,21,200 – Rs 2,12,400

Colonel

Level 13

Rs 1,30,600 – Rs 2,15,900

Brigadier

Level 13A

Rs 1,39,600 – Rs 2,17,600

Major General

Level 14

Rs 1,44,200 – Rs 2,18,200

Lt Gen (HAG Scale)

Level 15

Rs 1,82,200 – Rs  2,24,100

Lt Gen (HAG+Scale)

Level 16

Rs 2,05,400 – Rs 2,24,400

VCOAS/Army Cdr/ Lt Gen (NFSG)

Level 17

Rs 2,25,000/-(fixed)

COAS

Level 18

Rs 2,50,000/-(fixed)

Note;  A fixed Military Service Pay (MSP) of Rs 15,500 per month will be paid to the officers from the rank of Lieutenant to Brigadier.

UPSC NDA Perks & Allowance

Along with the basic UPSC NDA Salary, the candidates will also receive certain benefits & allowances every month. The list of UPSC NDA Allowances is shared below:

Dearness Allowance

Admissible at the same rates and under the same conditions as are applicable to civilian personnel from time to time.

Para Allowance

Rs 10,500/- pm

Para Reserve Allowance

Rs 2,625/- pm

Para Jump Instructor Allowance

Rs 10,500/- pm

Project Allowance

Rs 3,400/- pm

Special Forces Allowance

Rs 25,000/- pm

Technical Allowance (Tier-I)

Rs 3,000/- pm

Technical Allowance (Tier-II)

Rs 4,500/- pm

Flying Allowance 

The Army Aviators (Pilots) working in the Army Aviation Corps will receive a flying allowance at Rof25,000/- p.m.

Allowances Based on Posting Area

Based upon rank and area of posting, the officer will be posted to Field Areas and will receive the following Field Area allowances as shared below:

Level

Highly Active Field Area Allowance

Field Area Allowance

Modified Field Area Allowance

Officers

Rs 16,900/- pm

Rs 10,500/- pm

Rs 6,300/- pm

High Altitude Allowance

Level

Category-I 

Category-II

Category-III

Officers

Rs 3,400/- pm

Rs 5,300/- pm

Rs 25,000/- pm

Counter Insurgency Allowance

Level

Counter Insurgency Allowance in Peace Area

Counter Insurgency Allowance in Field Area

Counter Insurgency Allowance in Modified Field Area

Officers

Rs 10,500/- pm

Rs 16,900/- pm

Rs 13,013/- pm

Other Allowances

  • Siachen Allowance: Rs 42,500/- per month.
  • Uniform allowance: Rs 20,000/- per year.
  • Ration in Children's peace and Field areas

Transport Allowance (TPTA)

Pay Level

Higher TPTA Cities (Rs. Per month)

Other Places (Rs. Per month)

Officers

Rs. 7200+DA thereon

Rs. 3600+DA thereon

 

  • Children Education Allowance: Rs. 2250/- per month per child for two eldest surviving only. CEA is applicable from Nursery to 12th Class.
  • Hostel Subsidy: Rs. 6,750/- per month per child for two eldest surviving only. Hostel Subsidy is applicable from Nursery to 12th Class.

UPSC NDA Salary 2023: Benefits in case of Accidents

The following monetary benefits are admissible to the NDA Training Period salary if the candidates experience any unfortunate accidents during the training period. Check the Benefits Below:

In case of Disablement

  • The Monthly Ex-gratia of Rs. 9,000/- per month will be paid.
  • In case of 100% disablement, the Ex-gratia disability award @ Rs. 16200/- per month shall be provided.
  • If the degree of disablement is less than 20%, then no disability award shall be payable to the candidates.
  • Constant Attendant Allowance (CAA) @ Rs 6750/- per month for 100% disabled based on the recommendation of Invaliding Medical Board (IBM).

In the case of Death

  • The Ex-gratia of Rs. 12.5 lakhs will be provided to the NoK.
  • The Monthly Ex-gratia amount of Rs. 9000/- per month will be provided to the NoK.

UPSC NDA Training Period 2023

The selected candidates for the three services viz, Army, Navy, and Air Force will have to undergo preliminary training both academic and physical for a duration of 3 years at the National Defence Academy.  The training during the first two and half years is common to the cadets of three wings.

UPSC NDA Salary 2023: Promotions & Career Growth

The candidates who will ace the NDA exbased onissioned as Lieutenant in Army, Flying Officer in Air Force, and Sub Lieutenant in the Navy. After that, the candidates will be entitled to increments and promotions on the basis of their promotions, seniority, and experience. The UPSC NDA Promotion & Career Growth are shared below:

Positions

Minimum Reckonable Commissioned Service required for Substantive Promotion

Army- Lieutenant, Navy-Sub Lieutenant, Air Force-Flying Officer

On Commission

Army- Captain, Navy-Lieutenant, Air Force-Flight Lieutenant

02 Years

Army- Major, Navy- Lt.Commander, Air Force-Squadron Leader

06 years

Army- Lieutenant Colonel, Navy- Commander, Air Force-Wing Commander

13 years

Army- Colonel (Selection), Navy- Captain (Selection), Air Force-Group Captain (Selection)

On Selection

Army- Colonel (Time Scale), Navy- Captain (Time Scale), Air Force- Group Captain (Time Scale)

26 years

Army- Brigadier, Navy- Commodore, Air Force- Air Commodore

On Selection

Army- Major General, Navy- Rear Admiral, Air Force- Air Vice Marshal

On Selection

Army- Lieutenant, Navy- Vice Admiral, Air Force- Air Marshal

On Selection

Army- General, Navy- Admiral, Air Force- Air Chief Marshal

On Selection

UPSC NDA Salary 2023: Retirement Benefits & Leaves

  • Pension, gratuity, and casualty pensionary awards will be applicable as per the rules in force from time to time.
  • The Leave will be applicable as per the rules in force from time to time.

We hope this article on UPSC NDA Salary & Job Profile was informative for our readers. Candidates should be well versed with the salary & job profile to avoid any kind of hassles after the appointment and check the promotion policy & salary increment details after the training period.

FAQ

Q1. What is the stipend for the UPSC NDA post?

The selected male/female candidates will be paid a stipend of Rs 56,100/- (Starting Pay in Level 10) per month during the training period.

Q2. What is the pay scale for the UPSC NDA Lieutenant post?

The pay scale for the UPSC NDA Lieutenant post will be Rs 56,100 – Rs 1,77,500

Q3. What are the allowances offered after getting appointed for the UPSC NDA post?

Along with the basic UPSC NDA Salary, the candidates will receive allowances like Dearness Allowance, Flying Allowance, High Altitude Allowance, Counter Insurgency Allowance, Siachen Allowance, etc.
