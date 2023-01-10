UPSC NDA 2023 Salary: Pay Scale, Allowances & Promotion Policy

UPSC NDA 2023 Salary: Know about the UPSC NDA Salary 2023 Details including the pay scale, different allowances, and promotion policy in Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

UPSC NDA 2023 Salary: The Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC NDA Salary & Allowances on its official website. Candidates should be familiar with the UPSC NDA Salary to avoid any hassles after the appointment. The commission is going to the examination on 16th April 2023 for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings for the 151st Course and the 113th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) starting from 2nd January 2024.

The selected male/female candidates will be paid a stipend of Rs 56,100/- (Starting Pay in Level 10) per month during the training period. After completing the training period, the selected candidates will be commissioned as Lieutenant with a pay scale of Rs 56,100- Rs 1,77,500. Post that, the candidates will get the chance to participate in promotions and get salary increments. In this blog, we have shared complete details on the UPSC NDA Salary including the pay scale, stipend, allowances, and promotion policy.

UPSC NDA Salary & Pay Scale 2023

The candidates selected for UPSC NDA posts will receive a stipend, basic salary, allowances, and other benefits as a part of the UPSC NDA salary structure. Check the UPSC NDA Pay Scale for different posts as shared below:

Post Name Pay Level UPSC NDA Pay Scale Stipend during training Level 10 Rs 56,100/-p.m Lieutenant Level 10 Rs 56,100 – Rs 1,77,500 Captain Level 10 B Rs 61,300- Rs 1,93,900 Major Level 11 Rs 69,400 – Rs 2,07,200 Lieutenant Colonel Level 12A Rs 1,21,200 – Rs 2,12,400 Colonel Level 13 Rs 1,30,600 – Rs 2,15,900 Brigadier Level 13A Rs 1,39,600 – Rs 2,17,600 Major General Level 14 Rs 1,44,200 – Rs 2,18,200 Lt Gen (HAG Scale) Level 15 Rs 1,82,200 – Rs 2,24,100 Lt Gen (HAG+Scale) Level 16 Rs 2,05,400 – Rs 2,24,400 VCOAS/Army Cdr/ Lt Gen (NFSG) Level 17 Rs 2,25,000/-(fixed) COAS Level 18 Rs 2,50,000/-(fixed)

Note; A fixed Military Service Pay (MSP) of Rs 15,500 per month will be paid to the officers from the rank of Lieutenant to Brigadier.

UPSC NDA Perks & Allowance

Along with the basic UPSC NDA Salary, the candidates will also receive certain benefits & allowances every month. The list of UPSC NDA Allowances is shared below:

Dearness Allowance Admissible at the same rates and under the same conditions as are applicable to civilian personnel from time to time. Para Allowance Rs 10,500/- pm Para Reserve Allowance Rs 2,625/- pm Para Jump Instructor Allowance Rs 10,500/- pm Project Allowance Rs 3,400/- pm Special Forces Allowance Rs 25,000/- pm Technical Allowance (Tier-I) Rs 3,000/- pm Technical Allowance (Tier-II) Rs 4,500/- pm

Flying Allowance

The Army Aviators (Pilots) working in the Army Aviation Corps will receive a flying allowance at Rof25,000/- p.m.

Allowances Based on Posting Area

Based upon rank and area of posting, the officer will be posted to Field Areas and will receive the following Field Area allowances as shared below:

Level Highly Active Field Area Allowance Field Area Allowance Modified Field Area Allowance Officers Rs 16,900/- pm Rs 10,500/- pm Rs 6,300/- pm

High Altitude Allowance

Level Category-I Category-II Category-III Officers Rs 3,400/- pm Rs 5,300/- pm Rs 25,000/- pm

Counter Insurgency Allowance

Level Counter Insurgency Allowance in Peace Area Counter Insurgency Allowance in Field Area Counter Insurgency Allowance in Modified Field Area Officers Rs 10,500/- pm Rs 16,900/- pm Rs 13,013/- pm

Other Allowances

Siachen Allowance: Rs 42,500/- per month.

Uniform allowance: Rs 20,000/- per year.

Ration in Children's peace and Field areas

Transport Allowance (TPTA)

Pay Level Higher TPTA Cities (Rs. Per month) Other Places (Rs. Per month) Officers Rs. 7200+DA thereon Rs. 3600+DA thereon

Children Education Allowance : Rs. 2250/- per month per child for two eldest surviving only. CEA is applicable from Nursery to 12th Class.

Hostel Subsidy : Rs. 6,750/- per month per child for two eldest surviving only. Hostel Subsidy is applicable from Nursery to 12th Class.

UPSC NDA Salary 2023: Benefits in case of Accidents

The following monetary benefits are admissible to the NDA Training Period salary if the candidates experience any unfortunate accidents during the training period. Check the Benefits Below:

In case of Disablement

The Monthly Ex-gratia of Rs. 9,000/- per month will be paid.

In case of 100% disablement, the Ex-gratia disability award @ Rs. 16200/- per month shall be provided.

If the degree of disablement is less than 20%, then no disability award shall be payable to the candidates.

Constant Attendant Allowance (CAA) @ Rs 6750/- per month for 100% disabled based on the recommendation of Invaliding Medical Board (IBM).

In the case of Death

The Ex-gratia of Rs. 12.5 lakhs will be provided to the NoK.

The Monthly Ex-gratia amount of Rs. 9000/- per month will be provided to the NoK.

UPSC NDA Training Period 2023

The selected candidates for the three services viz, Army, Navy, and Air Force will have to undergo preliminary training both academic and physical for a duration of 3 years at the National Defence Academy. The training during the first two and half years is common to the cadets of three wings.

UPSC NDA Salary 2023: Promotions & Career Growth

The candidates who will ace the NDA exbased onissioned as Lieutenant in Army, Flying Officer in Air Force, and Sub Lieutenant in the Navy. After that, the candidates will be entitled to increments and promotions on the basis of their promotions, seniority, and experience. The UPSC NDA Promotion & Career Growth are shared below:

Positions Minimum Reckonable Commissioned Service required for Substantive Promotion Army- Lieutenant, Navy-Sub Lieutenant, Air Force-Flying Officer On Commission Army- Captain, Navy-Lieutenant, Air Force-Flight Lieutenant 02 Years Army- Major, Navy- Lt.Commander, Air Force-Squadron Leader 06 years Army- Lieutenant Colonel, Navy- Commander, Air Force-Wing Commander 13 years Army- Colonel (Selection), Navy- Captain (Selection), Air Force-Group Captain (Selection) On Selection Army- Colonel (Time Scale), Navy- Captain (Time Scale), Air Force- Group Captain (Time Scale) 26 years Army- Brigadier, Navy- Commodore, Air Force- Air Commodore On Selection Army- Major General, Navy- Rear Admiral, Air Force- Air Vice Marshal On Selection Army- Lieutenant, Navy- Vice Admiral, Air Force- Air Marshal On Selection Army- General, Navy- Admiral, Air Force- Air Chief Marshal On Selection

UPSC NDA Salary 2023: Retirement Benefits & Leaves

Pension, gratuity, and casualty pensionary awards will be applicable as per the rules in force from time to time.

The Leave will be applicable as per the rules in force from time to time.

We hope this article on UPSC NDA Salary & Job Profile was informative for our readers. Candidates should be well versed with the salary & job profile to avoid any kind of hassles after the appointment and check the promotion policy & salary increment details after the training period.