UPSC NDA 2023 Registration Ends on 10th Jan @upsconline.nic.in: Know how to Apply Online

UPSC NDA 2023 Registration Ends on 10th Jan @upsconline.nic.in: Check the UPSC NDA 1 2023 important dates, eligibility criteria, and the steps to apply online at the official website.

UPSC NDA 2023 Registration Ends on 10th Jan @upsconline.nic.in: The Union Public Service Commission commenced the UPSC NDA 1 Registration process on December 21, 2022. All interested and eligible aspirants can apply online for the UPSC NDA exam only on the official website. The UPSC NDA 1 2023 application link will be active from December 21, 2022, to January 10, 2023.

Check UPSC NDA 2023 Recruitment Details

Candidates who are found eligible and whose applications are approved by the commission will be allowed to participate in the upcoming recruitment process. Thus, all the candidates should submit valid/genuine details in the application and submit the form within the deadline. In this blog, we have shared complete details on UPSC NDA Registration Process for the convenience of the candidates.

Check UPSC NDA 1 2023 Eligibility Criteria

UPSC NDA 1 2023 Important Dates

Have a look at the important dates of UPSC NDA 1 2023 shared below:

Important Dates for UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2023 Exam UPSC NDA Online Applications Opening Date Download UPSC NDA 1 2023 Exam Notification 21st December 2022 UPSC NDA Online Applications Closing Date 10th January 2023 (Till 6:00 PM) Withdrawal of Application Form 18th to 24th January 2023 (Till 6:00 PM) Admit Card Download 15 Days Before the Exam UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2023 Written Exam (For Both Male & Female Candidates) 16th April 2023 (Sunday) NDA 151st & NA 113th Course Commencement 2nd January 2024

UPSC NDA Eligibility Criteria 2023

Candidates should satisfy all the UPSC NDA eligibility criteria in order to participate in the upcoming exam. If it is found that they have given any wrong details in the application, then their candidature shall be disqualified immediately.

Download UPSC NDA 2023 Syllabus & Exam Pattern PDF

Age Limit

Only unmarried Male/Female applicants born not earlier than 2nd July 2004 and not later than 1st July 2007 are eligible to apply for the exam.

Educational Qualification

The UPSC NDA Educational Qualification is an essential factor to be fulfilled by the candidates willing to appear in the upcoming exam. The UPSC NDA Qualification is as follows:

Post Name Educational Qualifications For the Army Wing of National Defence Academy 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board/University. For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy 12th Class pass with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent conducted by a State Education Board/University.

Things to Keep in Mind before UPSC NDA Registration Process

Candidates should keep the following details handy before the UPSC NDA registration process 2023.

Full Name

Gender

Date of Birth

Father's Name

Mother's Name

Minority Status

Valid Mobile Number

Alternate Mobile Number

Valid Email ID

Alternate Email ID

Board Examination Roll Number

Security Questions

UPSC NDA Registration Process 2023: How to Apply Online?

Follow the steps shared below to apply online for UPSC NDA 2023 exam without any difficulty.

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC Website.

Step 2: Click on “Active Examinations” and then click on NDA 1 2023 link.

Step 3: Then, the candidates will have to register themselves first at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform. If they are already registered, then they can proceed ahead to fill up the online application form.

Step 4: After that, they need to log in to their account using their registered Email ID/Mobile Number as Login ID through OTP or OTR ID through a password.

Step 5: Next, fill out all the required details in the application form.

Step 6: After that, upload the documents in the given format, if required.

Step 7: Now pay the application fee online and submit the UPSC NDA Application Form successfully.

Step 8: Lastly, submit the NDA application successfully and take the printout for future reference.

UPSC NDA Documents Details & Dimensions

All the eligible candidates will be required to upload the following scanned documents in the UPSC NDA online application form as follow:

Scanned Photograph & Scanned Signature : The photograph and signature duly scanned in the .jpg format in such a manner that each file should not exceed 300 KB each and must not be less than 20 KB in size for the photograph and signature.

Scanned Photo Identity Card Document: The photo identity card document should be in PDF format only. The digital size of PDF file should not exceed 300 KB and must not be less than 20 KB.

UPSC NDA Registration: Modification in OTR Profile

In case, the candidate wants to make any change/modification in their OTR profile, then it shall be permitted only once in the lifetime after the registration at the OTR platform. The change in OTR profile data shall be available till the expiry of 14 days from the next day after the closing date application window of their first final application for any exam.

USC NDA 1 Application Correction Facility

The Commission has also extended the facility of correcting any field(s), except the choice of Centre, of the NDA application form after 7 days of the closing fate of the application window. This window will be activated for 7 days from 18th Jan 2023 to 24th Jan 2023.

UPSC NDA Apply Online: Withdrawal of Applications

The candidates can withdraw their application for the NDA exam and the detailed instructions for this are mentioned in the Examination Notice. This withdrawal window will be made available to the candidates, after 7 days of the closing date of the application window of this exam and it will remain active for 7 days from the date of opening of the same. This withdrawal window will run concurrently with the above correction window i.e. from 18th Jan 2023 to 24th Jan 2023.

UPSC NDA Registration Process 2023: Application Fees

Candidates (except SC/ST candidates/female candidates/Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs specified in notification who are exempted from payment of fee) will have to pay a UPSC NDA application fee of Rs. 100/- either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India by cash or via Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking of any Bank.

All interested and eligible aspirants should complete the UPSC NDA registration & application process before the last date. They should provide only valid & original information in the UPSC NDA registration form to avoid cancellation of their candidature.