NDA 2023 Exam Analysis: NDA 1 Paper Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level and More

NDA Exam Analysis 2023: The commission has completed the Maths paper for NDA 1 successfully. The overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate. Check the detailed exam analysis for the exam below. The Union Public Service Commission successfully concluded the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (I), 2023 (NDA) exam on April 16, 2023. The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled a detailed exam analysis provided by our experts based on the feedback of the candidates who have attempted the exam this year.
In this article, we have shared the exam analysis for NDA 1 2023 to study the good attempts, difficulty level, and expected cut-off.
Also Check;
NDA Exam Analysis 2023
The NDA 2023 exam analysis is shared for Maths and GAT to help canidates who had participated in the exam. The analysis help students in understanding the exam difficulty level, number of questions asked, and more. Check the detailed exam analysis below.
This year, the exam was conducted in two shifts with a duration of 2.5 hours for each paper. Shift 1 was conducted from 10 AM to 12:30 PM for the Mathematics paper for 300 marks. On the other hand, shift 2 was conducted from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM for the General Ability Test (GAT) for 600 marks.
NDA Exam Analysis 2023: Difficult Level
Based on the candidates feedback who appeared in the exam, we have compiled the NDA 1 2023 difficulty level for each section. This year, (which paper was difficult while which was easy, etc).
The overall difficulty level of the exam over the past 5 years’ has been reported to be moderate to difficult. Let us analyze the section-wise difficulty level, topics asked, and questions weightage this year for the NDA exam below.
NDA Exam Maths Difficulty Level
Questions were asked from the trigonometry, circle, height & distance, complex number, probability, vector, etc. Candidates shared that the Mathematics section was moderately difficult. Go through the table below to know the topics asked and questions weightage this year.
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Sequence & Series
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Trigonometry
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Height & Distance
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Circle
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Complex number
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Binomial theorem
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Quadratic equation and cube roots
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Permutation and combination
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Matrices and Determinants
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Probability
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Differential Equation
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Sets Relations and Functions
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Lines and Angles
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Differentiation & its application
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Integration & its application
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Limits, Continuity and Differentiability
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Vector
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Conic Section
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Static & DI
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
3D Geometry
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Overall
|
120
|
Moderate
NDA Paper General Ability Test (GAT) Analysis
Candidates shared that the GAT section was <difficulty level>. Questions were asked from <topics>. Below, we have shared the topics asked and questions weightage for reference purposes.
|
Topic
|
Total Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
English
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
History
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Polity
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Geography
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Current Affairs
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Static GK
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Physics
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Chemistry
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Biology
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
NDA Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts
The good attempt for the Maths and GAT will be updated here once the NDA 1 exam is concluded by the commission.
|
Paper
|
Total Questions
|
Good Attempts
|
Mathematics
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
General Ability Test
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
Today NDA 1 Question Paper 2023
Aspirants can download the NDA 2023 Question Paper for Maths and GAT from the direct link shared in the table:
NDA 1 2023 Maths Question Paper
Download the Maths questions paper conducted on April 16, 2023 for set A, B, C, D here.
|NDA 1 Maths Question Paper
|PDF Link
|Set A
|Download PDF
|Set B
|Download PDF
|Set C
|Download PDF
|Set D
|Download PDF
NDA Exam Expected Cut Off 2023
Along with the exam analysis, candidates can also find the expected NDA cut off marks in order to know about their performance and qualifying chances. After analyzing all the factors that determine the cut off marks and feedback on difficulty level this year, we have shared below the expected cut off marks for reference purposes.
|
Subject
|
NDA Exam Expected Cut Off
|
Mathematics
|
To be updated
|
General Ability Test
|
To be updated
Previous Year NDA 1 2022 Exam Analysis
Analyzing the previous years’ exam analysis and cut-offs is crucial to understand the trend of difficulty level, expected number of questions, most often asked topics, etc. Last year, candidates reported the overall difficulty level and good attempts in Mathematics was moderate whereas GAT was easy to moderate. Aspirants can check the NDA 1 2022 exam analysis for detailed good attempts, topics asked, and questions weightage.