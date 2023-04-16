NDA 2023 Exam Analysis: NDA 1 Paper Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level and More

NDA Exam Analysis 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has successfully conducted the NDA 1 exam on April 16, 2023. Check detailed NDA exam analysis to know the difficulty level, the number of good attempts, topics asked, and questions weightage for Maths and GAT papers.

NDA Exam Analysis 2023: The commission has completed the Maths paper for NDA 1 successfully. The overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate. Check the detailed exam analysis for the exam below. The Union Public Service Commission successfully concluded the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (I), 2023 (NDA) exam on April 16, 2023. The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled a detailed exam analysis provided by our experts based on the feedback of the candidates who have attempted the exam this year. 

In this article, we have shared the exam analysis for NDA 1 2023 to study the good attempts, difficulty level, and expected cut-off.

NDA Exam Analysis 2023

The NDA 2023 exam analysis is shared for Maths and GAT to help canidates who had participated in the exam. The analysis help students in understanding the exam difficulty level, number of questions asked, and more. Check the detailed exam analysis below. 

This year, the exam was conducted in two shifts with a duration of 2.5 hours for each paper. Shift 1 was conducted from 10 AM to 12:30 PM for the Mathematics paper for 300 marks. On the other hand, shift 2 was conducted from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM for the General Ability Test (GAT) for 600 marks.

NDA Exam Analysis 2023: Difficult Level

Based on the candidates feedback who appeared in the exam, we have compiled the NDA 1 2023 difficulty level for each section. This year, (which paper was difficult while which was easy, etc). 

The overall difficulty level of the exam over the past 5 years’ has been reported to be moderate to difficult. Let us analyze the section-wise difficulty level, topics asked, and questions weightage this year for the NDA exam below.

NDA Exam Maths Difficulty Level

Questions were asked from the trigonometry, circle, height & distance, complex number, probability, vector, etc. Candidates shared that the Mathematics section was moderately difficult. Go through the table below to know the topics asked and questions weightage this year.

Topics

No. of Questions

Difficulty Level

Sequence & Series

To be Updated

To be Updated

Trigonometry

To be Updated

To be Updated

Height & Distance

To be Updated

To be Updated

Circle

To be Updated

To be Updated

Complex number

To be Updated

To be Updated

Binomial theorem

To be Updated

To be Updated

Quadratic equation and cube roots

To be Updated

To be Updated

Permutation and combination

To be Updated

To be Updated

Matrices and Determinants

To be Updated

To be Updated

Probability

To be Updated

To be Updated

Differential Equation

To be Updated

To be Updated

Sets Relations and Functions

To be Updated

To be Updated

Lines and Angles

To be Updated

To be Updated

Differentiation & its application

To be Updated

To be Updated

Integration & its application

To be Updated

To be Updated

Limits, Continuity and Differentiability

To be Updated

To be Updated

Vector

To be Updated

To be Updated

Conic Section

To be Updated

To be Updated

Static & DI

To be Updated

To be Updated

3D Geometry

To be Updated

To be Updated

Overall

120

Moderate

NDA Paper General Ability Test (GAT) Analysis

Candidates shared that the GAT section was <difficulty level>. Questions were asked from <topics>. Below, we have shared the topics asked and questions weightage for reference purposes.

 

Topic

Total Questions

Difficulty Level

English

To be Updated

To be Updated

History

To be Updated

To be Updated

Polity

To be Updated

To be Updated

Geography

To be Updated

To be Updated

Current Affairs

To be Updated

To be Updated

Static GK

To be Updated

To be Updated

Physics

To be Updated

To be Updated

Chemistry

To be Updated

To be Updated

Biology

To be Updated

To be Updated

NDA Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

The good attempt for the Maths and GAT will be updated here once the NDA 1 exam is concluded by the commission.

Paper

Total Questions

Good Attempts

Mathematics

To be Updated

To be Updated

General Ability Test

To be Updated

To be Updated

Today NDA 1 Question Paper 2023

Aspirants can download the NDA 2023 Question Paper for Maths and GAT from the direct link shared in the table:

NDA 1 2023 Maths Question Paper

Download the Maths questions paper conducted on April 16, 2023 for set A, B, C, D here.

NDA 1 Maths Question Paper PDF Link
Set A Download PDF
Set B Download PDF
Set C Download PDF
Set D Download PDF

 

NDA Exam Expected Cut Off 2023

Along with the exam analysis, candidates can also find the expected NDA cut off marks in order to know about their performance and qualifying chances. After analyzing all the factors that determine the cut off marks and feedback on difficulty level this year, we have shared below the expected cut off marks for reference purposes.

Subject

NDA Exam Expected Cut Off

Mathematics

To be updated

General Ability Test

To be updated

Previous Year NDA 1 2022 Exam Analysis

Analyzing the previous years’ exam analysis and cut-offs is crucial to understand the trend of difficulty level, expected number of questions, most often asked topics, etc. Last year, candidates reported the overall difficulty level and good attempts in Mathematics was moderate whereas GAT was easy to moderate. Aspirants can check the NDA 1 2022 exam analysis for detailed good attempts, topics asked, and questions weightage.

FAQ

What is NDA Exam Analysis 2023?

The NDA exam analysis is a detailed overview of the number of questions asked in each section, the number of questions attempted by candidates, topics asked, difficulty level, etc. In this blog, we have shared the detailed exam analysis of NDA 1 2023.

What is the overall difficulty level of the NDA 1 Exam?

The difficulty level of the NDA 1 exam is (to be updated) based on the exam review and feedback of candidates who appeared in the exam.

What is the overall number of good attempts as per the NDA exam analysis?

This year, the NDA 1 2023 good attempts were as follows: Mathematics (...) and General Ability Test (...).

How to check the previous year's NDA exam analysis?

The detailed NDA exam previous year's analysis of the last two years is shared by the Exam Prep team of Jagran Josh for all the shifts conducted across the country. This paper analysis includes section-wise topics asked along with the difficulty level, good attempts, and more.

What is the importance of UPSC NDA exam analysis?

No preparation is complete without going through the exam analysis. The NDA exam is a tough one to crack. Over the past 5 years, the exam has been reported to be moderate to difficult. Hence, it is a must for aspirants to study the type of questions asked, most often asked topics, question weightage, etc through the NDA exam analysis.

