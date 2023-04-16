NDA 2023 Exam Analysis: NDA 1 Paper Review, Question Paper, Difficulty Level and More

NDA Exam Analysis 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has successfully conducted the NDA 1 exam on April 16, 2023. Check detailed NDA exam analysis to know the difficulty level, the number of good attempts, topics asked, and questions weightage for Maths and GAT papers.

NDA Exam Analysis 2023: The commission has completed the Maths paper for NDA 1 successfully. The overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate. Check the detailed exam analysis for the exam below. The Union Public Service Commission successfully concluded the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (I), 2023 (NDA) exam on April 16, 2023. The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled a detailed exam analysis provided by our experts based on the feedback of the candidates who have attempted the exam this year.

In this article, we have shared the exam analysis for NDA 1 2023 to study the good attempts, difficulty level, and expected cut-off.

Also Check;

NDA Exam Analysis 2023

The NDA 2023 exam analysis is shared for Maths and GAT to help canidates who had participated in the exam. The analysis help students in understanding the exam difficulty level, number of questions asked, and more. Check the detailed exam analysis below.

This year, the exam was conducted in two shifts with a duration of 2.5 hours for each paper. Shift 1 was conducted from 10 AM to 12:30 PM for the Mathematics paper for 300 marks. On the other hand, shift 2 was conducted from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM for the General Ability Test (GAT) for 600 marks.

NDA Exam Analysis 2023: Difficult Level

Based on the candidates feedback who appeared in the exam, we have compiled the NDA 1 2023 difficulty level for each section. This year, (which paper was difficult while which was easy, etc).

The overall difficulty level of the exam over the past 5 years’ has been reported to be moderate to difficult. Let us analyze the section-wise difficulty level, topics asked, and questions weightage this year for the NDA exam below.

NDA Exam Maths Difficulty Level

Questions were asked from the trigonometry, circle, height & distance, complex number, probability, vector, etc. Candidates shared that the Mathematics section was moderately difficult. Go through the table below to know the topics asked and questions weightage this year.

Topics No. of Questions Difficulty Level Sequence & Series To be Updated To be Updated Trigonometry To be Updated To be Updated Height & Distance To be Updated To be Updated Circle To be Updated To be Updated Complex number To be Updated To be Updated Binomial theorem To be Updated To be Updated Quadratic equation and cube roots To be Updated To be Updated Permutation and combination To be Updated To be Updated Matrices and Determinants To be Updated To be Updated Probability To be Updated To be Updated Differential Equation To be Updated To be Updated Sets Relations and Functions To be Updated To be Updated Lines and Angles To be Updated To be Updated Differentiation & its application To be Updated To be Updated Integration & its application To be Updated To be Updated Limits, Continuity and Differentiability To be Updated To be Updated Vector To be Updated To be Updated Conic Section To be Updated To be Updated Static & DI To be Updated To be Updated 3D Geometry To be Updated To be Updated Overall 120 Moderate

NDA Paper General Ability Test (GAT) Analysis

Candidates shared that the GAT section was <difficulty level>. Questions were asked from <topics>. Below, we have shared the topics asked and questions weightage for reference purposes.

Topic Total Questions Difficulty Level English To be Updated To be Updated History To be Updated To be Updated Polity To be Updated To be Updated Geography To be Updated To be Updated Current Affairs To be Updated To be Updated Static GK To be Updated To be Updated Physics To be Updated To be Updated Chemistry To be Updated To be Updated Biology To be Updated To be Updated

NDA Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

The good attempt for the Maths and GAT will be updated here once the NDA 1 exam is concluded by the commission.

Paper Total Questions Good Attempts Mathematics To be Updated To be Updated General Ability Test To be Updated To be Updated

Today NDA 1 Question Paper 2023

Aspirants can download the NDA 2023 Question Paper for Maths and GAT from the direct link shared in the table:

NDA 1 2023 Maths Question Paper

Download the Maths questions paper conducted on April 16, 2023 for set A, B, C, D here.

NDA 1 Maths Question Paper PDF Link Set A Download PDF Set B Download PDF Set C Download PDF Set D Download PDF

NDA Exam Expected Cut Off 2023

Along with the exam analysis, candidates can also find the expected NDA cut off marks in order to know about their performance and qualifying chances. After analyzing all the factors that determine the cut off marks and feedback on difficulty level this year, we have shared below the expected cut off marks for reference purposes.

Subject NDA Exam Expected Cut Off Mathematics To be updated General Ability Test To be updated

Previous Year NDA 1 2022 Exam Analysis

Analyzing the previous years’ exam analysis and cut-offs is crucial to understand the trend of difficulty level, expected number of questions, most often asked topics, etc. Last year, candidates reported the overall difficulty level and good attempts in Mathematics was moderate whereas GAT was easy to moderate. Aspirants can check the NDA 1 2022 exam analysis for detailed good attempts, topics asked, and questions weightage.