UPSC NDA 2022 Exam Analysis (10th April): Moderate Difficulty Level, Check Good Attempts to Clear Cutoff Marks

UPSC NDA 2022 Exam Analysis (10 th April): Find the detailed exam analysis of the UPSC NDA 1 2022 Written Exam held in offline mode on 10 th April 2022 including the Difficulty Level of the questions & number of Good Attempts.

UPSC NDA 2022 Exam Analysis (10th April): NDA & NA (1) 2022 Exam was held by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today, i.e., 10th April 2022. The Written Exam was conducted at selected Examination Centers spread across India for 400 vacancies under UPSC NDA & NA I 2022 Recruitment in Indian Armed Forces, i.e., Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 149th Course, and for the 111th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January 2023 for both male & female candidates.

The candidates are supposed to attempt two papers: Paper 1- Mathematics (300 Marks) & Paper 2-General Ability Test (600 Marks The selection process of NDA 2022 recruitment will consist of 2 stages, i.e., written exam and SSB Interview. In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the UPSC NDA & NA 1 2022 Written Exam held on 10th April 2022.

UPSC NDA (1) 2022 Exam Analysis – 10th April 2022

UPSC NDA 2022 Written Exam will consist of Mathematics Paper (300 Marks) and General Ability Test (600 Marks) for total 900 marks in the Objective MCQ Format. Questions asked in the exam were of ‘Moderate’ level in different subjects. Also, there was negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers. So let’s take a look at the questions asked in this UPSC NDA 2022 Exam held on 10th April 2022:

UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2022 Online Exam Analysis held on 10th April 2022 Category (Number of Questions/Marks) Topics Difficulty Level (Good Attempts) Paper-1 Mathematics (120/300 Marks) Algebra, Matrices and Determinants, Trigonometry, Analytical Geometry Of Two and Three Dimensions, Differential Calculus, Integral Calculus, and Differential Equations, Vector Algebra, Statistics and Probability Moderate (70 to 75 Questions) Paper-2 General Ability Test (150/600 Marks) Part-A: English (50 Questions) Synonyms, Antonyms, Spotting the Errors, Idioms & Phrases, Ordering of words in a Sentence, Reading Comprehension (1 Set), Fill in the Blanks Easy to Moderate (30 to 35 Questions) Part-B: General Knowledge (100 Questions) Physics, Chemistry, General Science History, Freedom Movement, Constitution, Geography, Current Affairs Moderate (50 to 60 Questions)

UPSC NDA (1) 2022 Section-wise Exam Analysis

Below is the Section-wise Exam Analysis of UPSC NDA & NA 2022 Exam including two papers, i.e., Mathematics & General Ability Test:

UPSC NDA & NA 1 2022 Mathematics (Paper-1) Exam Analysis 120 questions of 2.5 Marks – Total 300 Marks S. No. Topics No. Of Questions asked 1 Algebra 30 - 35 2 Statistics and Probability 15 – 20 3 Trigonometry 15 - 18 4 Analytical Geometry Of Two and Three Dimensions 10 - 12 5 Differential Calculus 15 - 20 6 Integral Calculus and Differential Equations 4 - 6 7 Vector Algebra 5 - 7 Total 120/ 300 Marks

UPSC NDA & NA 1 2022 General Ability Test (Paper-2) Exam Analysis 150 questions of 4 Marks – Total 600 Marks Part Topics No. Of Questions asked Part- A English (200 Marks) Synonyms 10 Antonyms 10 Spotting the Errors 10 Idioms & Phrases 5 Ordering of words in a Sentence 5 Reading Comprehension (1 Set) 5 Fill in the Blanks 5 Part-B General Knowledge (400 Marks) Physics 20-25 Chemistry 13-15 General Science 10 History, Freedom Movement, Constitution 20-25 Geography 15-20 Current Affairs 10 Total (Part A + Part B) 150 Questions/ 600 Marks

Highlights of UPSC NDA (1) 2022 Written Exam

The paper was conducted in Offline Mode at selected Examination Centers across different cities.

at selected Examination Centers across different cities. The Exam is being conducted for the first time for female candidates also.

All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format .

. The Question papers (test booklets) of Mathematics and Part ‘B’ of General Ability Test were set bilingually in Hindi as well as English .

were set bilingually in . Mathematics Paper was held in morning shift ( 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM ) and each question was of 5 marks .

Paper was held in morning shift ( ) and each question was of . General Ability Test (GAT) Paper was held in the afternoon shift ( 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM ) and easch question was of 4 marks .

Paper was held in the afternoon shift ( ) and easch question was of . There was a negative marking of 1/3 rd marks for wrong answers .

for wrong answers The candidates were not permitted to use a calculator or Mathematical or logarithmic table for answering objective-type papers.

It was compulsory to carry Admit Card with an affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well.

The Commission has the discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects at the examination.

Wearing of mask/face cover was mandatory for all candidates. Hand sanitizer (small size) in a transparent bottle was allowed.

Candidates were required to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue.

Important Points to Remember after UPSC NDA (1) 2022 Written Exam

SSB Interview (900 Marks): UPSC prepares a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination as fixed by the Commission at their discretion. Such candidates shall appear before a Services Selection Board (SSB) for the Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of the Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates, who have appeared for the UPSC NDA (1) 2022 Exam held on 10th April 2022.