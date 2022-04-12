UPSC NDA 1 2022 Question Paper PDF Official: Download Answer Key for Maths & GAT Paper Released by Coaching Centres

UPSC NDA 1 2022 Question Paper & Answer Key (Download PDF): Download NDA & NA (1) 2022 Official Question Papers & Answer Keys Released by Coaching Centres in the PDF Format. UPSC NDA 2022 Written Exam was held on 10 th April 2022 in offline mode

UPSC NDA 1 2022 Question Paper & Answer Key (Download PDF): UPSC NDA 2022 Written Exam was held on 10th April 2022 in Offline mode. Mathematics Paper-1 was held in the morning shift (10:00 AM to 12:30 PM) and each question was of 2.5 marks. General Ability Test (GAT) Paper-2 was held in the afternoon shift (2:00 PM to 4:30 PM) and each question was of 4 marks. All the questions were in Objective MCQ Format and there will be negative marking of 1/3rd Marks for wrong answers.

Below Pattern was followed in the UPSC NDA 2022 Written Exam:

UPSC NDA 2022 Written Exam Pattern Subject/ No. of Questions Paper Duration Maximum Marks Mathematics (120 Questions) 1 2 Hours & 30 Minutes 300 General Ability Test (150 Questions) Part-A English + Part-B General Knowledge 2 2 Hours & 30 Minutes 600 (English 200 Marks + GK 400 Marks) Total 900

Candidates must remember that UPSC has the discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects at the examination. Candidates who will clear the cutoff of Written Exam will be shortlisted for SSB interview Round which will of 900 Marks.

Such candidates shall appear before a Services Selection Board for Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).

Final Selection will be made basis of total marks secured by them in the Written Examination and the Services Selection Board Tests out of 1800 Marks. In this article we have shared the question paper of UPSC NDA 1 2022 Exam. The answer key for the UPSC NDA 2022 Paper-1 has been shared below the question paper. So, let’s have a look at the UPSC NDA 2022 Paper-1 and Answer Key:

UPSC NDA & NA 1 2022 Question Papers Official UPSC NDA 1 2022 Question Paper (Set-A/B/C/D) Download Link Mathematics Question Paper Download PDF General Ability Test (GAT) English & General Knowledge (GK) Question Paper Download PDF

The official UPSC NDA 2022 Answer Key will be released after few days of the exam at UPSC Official Website - upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA & NA 1 2022 Answer Keys Released by Coaching Centres UPSC NDA 1 2022 Question Paper (Set-A/B/C/D) Download Link Mathematics Answer Key (Set-A/B/C/D) Download PDF General Ability Test (GAT) English & General Knowledge (GK) Answer Key Set-A Download PDF General Ability Test (GAT) English & General Knowledge (GK) Answer Key Set-B Download PDF General Ability Test (GAT) English & General Knowledge (GK) Question Paper Set-C Download PDF General Ability Test (GAT) English & General Knowledge (GK) Question Paper Set-D Download PDF

The final allocation/selection for admission to the Army, Navy, Air Force of the National Defence Academy and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be made upto the number of vacancies available subject to eligibility, medical fitness and merit-cum-preference of the candidates.