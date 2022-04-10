UPSC NDA (1) 2022 Exam Concluded: Check Expected Cutoff & Previous Year Marks (2021-2012)

UPSC NDA (1) 2022 Exam Expected Cutoff: Check Expected Cut-Off Marks of UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2022 Written Exam which will be required to qualify for the SSB Interview Round.

UPSC NDA (1) 2022 Exam Expected Cutoff: UPSC conducted the NDA 1 2022 Written Exam in Offline mode on 10th April 2022. Based on the difficulty level of the questions in both the papers – Mathematics & General Ability Test (GAT), we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of UPSC NDA (1) 2022 Written Exam.

UPSC NDA (1) 2022 Exam was held for 400 vacancies in the Indian Armed Forces, i.e., Army, Navy and Air Force of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) across selected Exam Centres for both male & female candidates. Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2022 Written Exam:

UPSC NDA (1) 2022 Written Exam (10th April 2022)

UPSC NDA (1) 2022 Written Exam consisted of two Papers – Mathematics & General Ability Test (GAT) consisting of objective multiple choice questions of total 900 Marks. The exam was held in offline mode. There was a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers. The time duration of Paper-1 & 2 was 2 Hours 30 minutes each:

UPSC NDA (1) 2022 Written Exam Pattern Subject/ No. of Questions Paper Duration Maximum Marks Mathematics (120 Questions) 1 2 Hours & 30 Minutes 300 General Ability Test (150 Questions) Part-A English + Part-B General Knowledge 2 2 Hours & 30 Minutes 600 Total 900

UPSC NDA (1) 2022 Expected Cut-Off Marks

Questions asked in the UPSC NDA written exam consisted of moderate difficulty level. The marks of Paper-1 + Paper-2 will be considered to shortlist candidates to qualify for the SSB Interview Round. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for UPSC NDA (1) 2022 Written Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for NDA & NA (1) 2022 Written Exam Expected Cut-Off Total Marks (Paper-1 + Paper-2) 350 – 360 900

UPSC NDA/ NA 1 & 2 Previous Year Exam Marks

UPSC NDA/ NA 1 & 2 Previous Year Marks are as under:

UPSC NDA/ NA 1 & 2 Previous Year Marks Year Written Exam Marks (Out of 900) WRITTEN + SSB Marks (Out of 1800)` NDA & NA (I) 2021 343 (With at least 25% marks in each subject) 709 NDA & NA (II) 2020 355 (With at least 25% marks in each subject) 719 NDA & NA (I) 2020 355 723 NDA & NA (II) 2019 346 709 NDA & NA (I) 2019 342 704 NDA & NA (II) 2018 325 688 NDA & NA (I) 2018 338 705 NDA & NA (II) 2017 258 624 NDA & NA (I) 2017 342 708 NDA & NA (II) 2016 229 602 NDA & NA (I) 2016 288 656 NDA & NA (II) 2015 269 637 NDA & NA (I) 2015 306 674 NDA & NA (II) 2014 283 656 NDA & NA (I) 2014 360 722 NDA & NA (II) 2013 360 721 NDA & NA (I) 2013 333 698 NDA & NA (II) 2012 335 699

UPSC NDA/ NA Previous Year Result Analysis: Number of Candidates Qualified

Below is the year-wise analysis of the NDA Exam (Both Paper 1 & 2):

UPSC NDA/ NA 1 Result Analysis Exam Name Number of Candidates Qualified NDA 2 2021 Written Exam Over 8000 (1002 Female Candidates NDA 2 2019 written exam 7034 NDA 2 2019 written exam 7927 NDA 2 2018 written exam 6930+ NDA 2 2018 written exam 8200+ NDA 2 2018 SSB interview 379 NDA 2 2017 written exam 6500+ NDA 2 2017 SSB interview 447 NDA 2 2017 written exam 8010 NDA 2 2017 SSB interview 371

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

SSB Interview (900 Marks): UPSC prepares a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination as fixed by the Commission at their discretion. Such candidates shall appear before a Services Selection Board for Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS). Candidates with Air Force as one of the choices would also undergo CPSS if they qualify for SSB and are willing.

Final Selection: Qualified candidates will then be placed in a single combined list on the basis of total marks secured by them in the Written Examination and the Services Selection Board Tests. The final allocation/selection for admission to the Army, Navy, Air Force of the National Defence Academy and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of the Indian Naval Academy will be made up to the number of vacancies available subject to eligibility, and medical fitness and merit-cum-preference of the candidates.