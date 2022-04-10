UPSC NDA (1) 2022 Exam Concluded: Check Expected Cutoff & Previous Year Marks (2021-2012)

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Created On: Apr 10, 2022 22:57 IST
UPSC NDA (1) 2022 Exam Expected Cutoff
UPSC NDA (1) 2022 Exam Expected Cutoff: UPSC conducted the NDA 1 2022 Written Exam in Offline mode on 10th April 2022. Based on the difficulty level of the questions in both the papers – Mathematics & General Ability Test (GAT), we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of UPSC NDA (1) 2022 Written Exam.

UPSC NDA (1) 2022 Exam was held for 400 vacancies in the Indian Armed Forces, i.e., Army, Navy and Air Force of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) across selected Exam Centres for both male & female candidates. Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2022 Written Exam:

UPSC NDA (1) 2022 Written Exam (10th April 2022)

UPSC NDA (1) 2022 Written Exam consisted of two Papers – Mathematics & General Ability Test (GAT) consisting of objective multiple choice questions of total 900 Marks. The exam was held in offline mode. There was a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers. The time duration of Paper-1 & 2 was 2 Hours 30 minutes each:

UPSC NDA (1) 2022 Written Exam Pattern

Subject/ No. of Questions

Paper

Duration

Maximum Marks

Mathematics (120 Questions)

1

2 Hours & 30 Minutes

300

General Ability Test (150 Questions)

Part-A English + Part-B General Knowledge

2

2 Hours & 30 Minutes

600

Total

900

UPSC NDA (1) 2022 Expected Cut-Off Marks

Questions asked in the UPSC NDA written exam consisted of moderate difficulty level.  The marks of Paper-1 + Paper-2 will be considered to shortlist candidates to qualify for the SSB Interview Round. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for UPSC NDA (1) 2022 Written Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for NDA & NA (1) 2022 Written Exam

Expected Cut-Off

Total Marks (Paper-1 + Paper-2)

350 – 360

900

UPSC NDA/ NA 1 & 2 Previous Year Exam Marks

UPSC NDA/ NA 1 & 2 Previous Year Marks are as under:

UPSC NDA/ NA 1 & 2 Previous Year Marks

Year

Written Exam Marks

(Out of 900)

WRITTEN + SSB Marks

(Out of 1800)`

NDA & NA (I) 2021

343

(With at least 25% marks in each subject)

709

NDA & NA (II) 2020

355

(With at least 25% marks in each subject)

719

NDA & NA (I) 2020

355

723

NDA & NA (II) 2019

346

709

NDA & NA (I) 2019

342

704

NDA & NA (II) 2018

325

688

NDA & NA (I) 2018

338

705

NDA & NA (II) 2017

258

624

NDA & NA (I) 2017

342

708

NDA & NA (II) 2016

229

602

NDA & NA (I) 2016

288

656

NDA & NA (II) 2015

269

637

NDA & NA (I) 2015

306

674

NDA & NA (II) 2014

283

656

NDA & NA (I) 2014

360

722

NDA & NA (II) 2013

360

721

NDA & NA (I) 2013

333

698

NDA & NA (II) 2012

335

699

UPSC NDA/ NA Previous Year Result Analysis: Number of Candidates Qualified

Below is the year-wise analysis of the NDA Exam (Both Paper 1 & 2):

UPSC NDA/ NA 1 Result Analysis

Exam Name

Number of Candidates Qualified

NDA 2 2021 Written Exam

Over 8000 (1002 Female Candidates

NDA 2 2019 written exam

7034

NDA 2 2019 written exam

7927

NDA 2 2018 written exam

6930+

NDA 2 2018 written exam

8200+

NDA 2 2018 SSB interview

379

NDA 2 2017 written exam

6500+

NDA 2 2017 SSB interview

447

NDA 2 2017 written exam

8010

NDA 2 2017 SSB interview

371

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

SSB Interview (900 Marks): UPSC prepares a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination as fixed by the Commission at their discretion. Such candidates shall appear before a Services Selection Board for Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS). Candidates with Air Force as one of the choices would also undergo CPSS if they qualify for SSB and are willing.

Final Selection: Qualified candidates will then be placed in a single combined list on the basis of total marks secured by them in the Written Examination and the Services Selection Board Tests. The final allocation/selection for admission to the Army, Navy, Air Force of the National Defence Academy and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of the Indian Naval Academy will be made up to the number of vacancies available subject to eligibility, and medical fitness and merit-cum-preference of the candidates.

FAQ

Q1. Was there any negative marking in UPSC NDA 1 2022 Exam?

There Was A Negative Marking Of 1/3rd Marks For Wrong Answers

Q2. Is there any sectional cut-off for UPSC NDA 1 2022 Exam?

at least 25% marks in each subject - Commission Has The Discretion To Fix Qualifying Marks In Any Or All The Subjects At The Examination.

Q3. What is the Final Selection Procedure for NDA 2022 Exam?

Qualified candidates will then be placed in a single combined list on the basis of total marks secured by them in the Written Examination and the Services Selection Board (SSB) Tests.
