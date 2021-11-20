Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

NDMA Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Senior Research Officer Posts @ndma.gov.in, Check Eligibility

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) New Delhi has released job notification in the Employment News (20 - 26) November 2021 for Senior Research Officer posts. Check detail here.

Created On: Nov 20, 2021 17:40 IST
NDMA Recruitment 2021
NDMA Recruitment 2021

NDMA New Delhi Recruitment 2021 Job Notification : National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) New Delhi has released job notification in the Employment News (20 - 26) November 2021 for 04 posts of Senior Research Officer. Interested and eligible persons can apply for these posts within 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News( i.e. 10 January 2022).

Notification Details for NDMA New Delhi Recruitment 2021: 
F. No. 01-01/2019-Admn 

Important Date for NDMA New Delhi Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: Within 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News( i.e. 10 January 2022).

Vacancy Details for NDMA New Delhi Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Senior  Research Officer-04

Eligibility Criteria for NDMA New Delhi Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Educational Qualification

  1. Master of Arts, or Master of Science or Bachelor of Veterinary Science or Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery or
  2. Bachelor of Technology or Bachelor of Engineering in the relevant field from a recognized university equivalent or institute or equivalent degree, or
  3. Master of Philosophy or Master of Veterinary Science or Master of Technology in the relevant field from a recognized university or institutes or equivalent, or equivalent degree, or
  4. Doctor of Philosophy or Doctor of Medicine'  or Master of  Surgery in the relevant field from a recognized University or Institute or equivalent, or equivalent degree.

NDMA New Delhi Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for NDMA New Delhi Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Interested and eligible candidates can send their bio-data in the prescribed proforma available on the NDMA website along with certificates establishing educational qualification, experience to Under Secretary (Admn.), National Disaster Management Authority, A-I, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi-110029 within 4S days from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment news ( i.e. 10 January 2022).

Job Summary
NotificationNDMA Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Senior Research Officer Posts @ndma.gov.in, Check Eligibility
Notification DateNov 20, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionJan 10, 2022
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Education Qual Post Graduate, Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.