NDMA Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Senior Research Officer Posts @ndma.gov.in, Check Eligibility

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) New Delhi has released job notification in the Employment News (20 - 26) November 2021 for Senior Research Officer posts. Check detail here.

NDMA New Delhi Recruitment 2021 Job Notification : National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) New Delhi has released job notification in the Employment News (20 - 26) November 2021 for 04 posts of Senior Research Officer. Interested and eligible persons can apply for these posts within 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News( i.e. 10 January 2022).

Notification Details for NDMA New Delhi Recruitment 2021:

F. No. 01-01/2019-Admn

Important Date for NDMA New Delhi Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: Within 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News( i.e. 10 January 2022).

Vacancy Details for NDMA New Delhi Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Senior Research Officer-04

Eligibility Criteria for NDMA New Delhi Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Master of Arts, or Master of Science or Bachelor of Veterinary Science or Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery or Bachelor of Technology or Bachelor of Engineering in the relevant field from a recognized university equivalent or institute or equivalent degree, or Master of Philosophy or Master of Veterinary Science or Master of Technology in the relevant field from a recognized university or institutes or equivalent, or equivalent degree, or Doctor of Philosophy or Doctor of Medicine' or Master of Surgery in the relevant field from a recognized University or Institute or equivalent, or equivalent degree.

NDMA New Delhi Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for NDMA New Delhi Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their bio-data in the prescribed proforma available on the NDMA website along with certificates establishing educational qualification, experience to Under Secretary (Admn.), National Disaster Management Authority, A-I, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi-110029 within 4S days from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment news ( i.e. 10 January 2022).