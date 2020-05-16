NDMA Recruitment 2020 for Specialist and Project Coordinator Posts

NDMA Recruitment 2020: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has invited applications for the Specialist and Project Coordinator posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 06 July 2020.

Important Date:

Last Date for Receipt of Applications: 06 July 2020

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Specialist and Project Coordinator Vacancy Details

Engineering Specialist - 1 Post

Financial Specialist - 1 Post

Environment Specialist - 1 Post

Social Management Specialist - 1 Post

Project Coordinator (NSRMP, web-DCRA and HnRAP) - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Specialist and Project Coordinator Job

Educational Qualification:

Engineering Specialist - M.Tech in Structural Engineering from a recognized University. Working Knowledge of MS Office (Excel/Word/PowerPoint)

Financial Specialist - Qualified Chartered Accountant/Cost Accountant/MM.B.A (Finance)/ M.Com

Environment Specialist - Should Posscrss a Master's Degree in Environmental Science/Ecology and Environment or Engineering familiar with National Environmental regulation and on Procedures/ practices of Ministry of Environment Forests Govt. of India

Social Management Specialist - Should Posscrss a Master's Degree in Social Sciences preferably in Social work Sociology/Rural Management Knowledge of manage data base and generation of reports

Project Coordinator- Master degree in Disaster Management/Geography/GIS and Remote Sensing/Seismology/Earthquake Engineering or any other related field

Experience:

Should have 5-10 years of Post Qualification Experience

Age Limit:

50 Years

Salary:

Rs. 1,25,000-1,75,000.

NDMA Recruitment Notification Download Here

How to Apply for NDMA Specialist and Project Coordinator Recruitment 2020 ?



Interested candidates may send their applicationin the prescribed Performa available on the NDMA website along with certificates to Project Accountant /Administrative Officer, National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project National Disaster Management Authority Government of india, NDMA Bhawan A-1 Safdarjung Enclave New-Delhi 110 029 latest by 06 July 2020.