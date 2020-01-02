NDMC Recruitment 2020, 331 Vacancies Notified for Nursery Teacher Posts, Apply @mcdonline.gov.in

NDMC Recruitment 2020: North Delhi Municipal Cooperation (NDMC) is looking for the Nursery Teachers in the schools of North DMC. A total of 331 vacancies notified for the post of Teacher (Nursery) on contractual basis. Candidates can apply online for NDMC Nursery Teacher Recruitment 2020.
NDMC Teacher Online Application Link is available on NDMC website www.mcdonline.gov.in. The last date to submit NDMC Nursery Teacher application is 15 January 2020.
Candidates seeking to apply for NDMC Teacher Recruitment should possess Diploma / Certificate in Nursery Teacher Education Programme. A merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate in academic and professional qualifications.
Important Date
Last Date for Application Submission - 15 January 2020
NDMC Nursery Teacher Vacancy Details
Teacher (Nursery) - 331
Eligibility Criteria for Nursery Teacher Posts
- Senior Secondary Schools ( lass Twelve) Certificate or intermediate or its equivalent with at least 45% marks from a recognized Board / Institution/ University
- Diploma / Certificate in Nursery Teacher Education Programme of duration of not less than two years or B.Ed (Nursery) from a recognized Institute.
- Must have passed Hindi at Secondary
Age Limit:
- For General -18 - 30 years
- For SC -18 - 35 years
- For ST -18 - 35 years
- For OBC -18 - 33 years
- For Others 18 - 40 years
How to Apply for NDMC Nursery Teacher Posts 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply online for the post through NDMC official website www.mcdonline.gov.in on or before 15 January 2020.
Application Fee:
No fee is required from the candidate
NDMC Nursery Teacher Recruitment 2020