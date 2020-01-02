NDMC Recruitment 2020, 331 Vacancies Notified for Nursery Teacher Posts, Apply @mcdonline.gov.in

NDMC Recruitment 2020: North Delhi Municipal Cooperation (NDMC) is looking for the Nursery Teachers in the schools of North DMC. A total of 331 vacancies notified for the post of Teacher (Nursery) on contractual basis. Candidates can apply online for NDMC Nursery Teacher Recruitment 2020.

NDMC Teacher Online Application Link is available on NDMC website www.mcdonline.gov.in. The last date to submit NDMC Nursery Teacher application is 15 January 2020.

Candidates seeking to apply for NDMC Teacher Recruitment should possess Diploma / Certificate in Nursery Teacher Education Programme. A merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate in academic and professional qualifications.

Important Date

Last Date for Application Submission - 15 January 2020

NDMC Nursery Teacher Vacancy Details

Teacher (Nursery) - 331

Eligibility Criteria for Nursery Teacher Posts

Senior Secondary Schools ( lass Twelve) Certificate or intermediate or its equivalent with at least 45% marks from a recognized Board / Institution/ University

Diploma / Certificate in Nursery Teacher Education Programme of duration of not less than two years or B.Ed (Nursery) from a recognized Institute.

Must have passed Hindi at Secondary

Age Limit:

For General -18 - 30 years

For SC -18 - 35 years

For ST -18 - 35 years

For OBC -18 - 33 years

For Others 18 - 40 years

How to Apply for NDMC Nursery Teacher Posts 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply online for the post through NDMC official website www.mcdonline.gov.in on or before 15 January 2020.

Application Fee:

No fee is required from the candidate

NDMC Nursery Teacher Recruitment 2020

NDMC Nursery Teacher Online Application Link