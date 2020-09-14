NEET 2020: Exam Analysis, Review, Difficulty Level & Expected Cut-off

NEET 2020: Check NEET 2020 paper analysis, review, updates. Check the difficulty level of NEET 2020 question paper. Amid COVID-19 pandemic, NTA successfully conducted NEET 2020 on13 March. More than 15 lakh candidates appeared for NEET 2020. Jagran Josh has collected feedback from many students who appeared for the exam. Here we have provided the complete analysis of NEET 2020. Question paper of NEET 2020 will also be available here shortly.

NEET 2020 Analysis & Review: Exam Pattern

The exam pattern of today’s NEET 2020 is given below

Subject Number of Questions Marks Physics 45 180 Chemistry 45 180 Biology (Botany & Zoology) 90 360 Total 180 270

- Each question carries 04 (four) marks.

- For each correct answer/best option, the candidate will get 04 (four) marks.

- For each incorrect answer, 01 (one) mark will be deducted from the total score.

- To answer a question, the candidate has to find, for each question, the correct answer/ best option.

- However, after the process of challenge of key, if more than one option is found to be correct then all/any one of the multiple correct/best options marked will be given four marks (+4). Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

- Unanswered/Unattempted questions will be given no marks. In case, a question is dropped/ ignored, all candidates will be given four marks(+4) irrespective of the fact whether the question has been attempted or not attempted by the candidate.

NEET 2020 Analysis & Review: Feedback from students

Here are the main points from the feedback of students

- Difficulty level: Moderate

- Most difficult section: Physics

- Questions from NCERT & NCERT Exemplar were seen in the paper

- Conceptual questions were asked in Chemistry section

- Some candidates find numerical problems a bit difficult

NEET Cut-off 2020 Expected (MBBS):

Here we have provided expected NEET 2020 cut-off (or minimum qualifying marks). Students also need a good score above the cut-off to get admission in a good medical college (institute-wise cut-off or opening rank & closing rank will be available after some time). This data is based on previous year’s data (or NEET 2019 cut-off). NEET cut-off depends on different factors such as difficulty level of the exam, number of students and number of seats. No major change is observed this time so we can expect the following figures.

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentile Cut off marks (Range) General 50 + 5 701-134 ± 5 to 10 Physically Handicapped (General) 45 ± 5 133-120 ± 5 to 10 SC/ST/OBC 40 + 5 133-107 ± 5 to 10 Physically Handicapped (OBC/SC/ST) 40 + 5 133-107 ± 5 to 10

NEET Cut off 2020 Expected (BDS)

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentile General 40 + 10 SC/ST/OBC 30 + 5 PH (General) 35 ± 5 PH (SC/ST/OBC) 30 + 5

