NEET Will Remain Common Entrance For Admission To Government, Private & Minority Institutions: SC Rejects Minority Institutions' Objections

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday ruled out that NEET (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test) will remain a common entrance test for all medical admission including colleges run by religious & linguistic minority communities, whether it is aided or unaided. NEET (UG) & NEET (PF) does not violate any fundamental and religious rights of minorities.

A three-judge Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra rejected the arguments made by various minority-run medical institutions that bringing them under NEET is a violation of their fundamental right.

The apex court said, "Uniform Entrance Test qualifies the test of proportionality & is reasonable. The same is intended to check several maladies which crept into medical education, to prevent capitation fee by admitting students which are lower in merit and to prevent exploitation, profiteering, and commercialisation of education."

The court further added that the NEET is designed to stop several maladies which sneaked into medical education, to check capitation fee by admitting students which are lower in merit and to stop exploitation, profiteering, & commercialisation of education. The institution has to be a competent vehicle of education.

The Supreme Court apex also elucidated that if minority institutions want to impart education then they must comply with regulations under the relevant statutes and there can't be any other exam.

"Building the nation is the main aspect of education, which could not be ignored & overlooked. They have to cater to national interest first, then their interest, more so, when such conditions can be prescribed for recognition, particularly in the matter of professional education", the apex court also added.

