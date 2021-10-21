NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2021: Apply for 63 Senior Resident Posts @ neigrihms.gov.in, Check Walk-in Schedule

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) has invited applications for the 63 posts of Senior Resident on its official website. Check details here.

NEIGRIHMS SR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) has invited applications for the 63 posts of Senior Resident Doctor in various departments. Interested and eligible applicants can appear for walk-in-interview from 23 October 2021 onwards.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Postgraduate degree or diploma in respective subject recognized by MCI can apply for NEIGRIHMS SR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification.

All interested and eligible candidates willing to apply for NEIGRIHMS SR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for NEIGRIHMS SR Recruitment 2021 Job :

Advertisement No. NEIGR-E.II/10/97/Pt-XXI dated 18.10.2021

Important Date for NEIGRIHMS SR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 23rd , 25 th , 26th, 27th, 28 th, 29th& 30th October and on 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th 6th, 8th & 9th November 2021

Vacancy Details for NEIGRIHMS SR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Anaesthesiology -9

Anatomy- 2

Community Medicine- 2

CTVS- 3

Dermatology & STD- 1

Forensic Medicine- 2

General Medicine- 8

General Surgery- 3

Microbiology- 1

Neurology- 2

Neurosurgery- 2

Obstetrics & Gynaecology- 5

Ophthalmology- 1

Orthopaedics- 2

Paediatrics- 4

Pathology- 1

Pharmacology- 1

Physiology- 2

Psychiatry -1

Radiodiagnosis- 3

Radiotherapy- 1

Surgical Oncology- 3

Urology- 3

TB & Respiratory Diseases- 1

Eligibility Criteria for NEIGRIHMS SR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Postgraduate degree or diploma in respective subject recognized by MCI after obtaining a medical qualification included in the Schedule – I & II of the 3rd Schedule of Indian Medical Council Act 1956 (persons possessing qualifications included in thepart – II of the 3rd schedule Should also fulfill the conditions specified in section 13 (B) of the Act). Satisfactory completion of the compulsory internship/housemanship in a recognized hospital. Candidate must be registered with the State Medical Council/Medical Council of India.

NEIGRIHMS SR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for NEIGRIHMS SR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 23rd , 25 th , 26th, 27th, 28 th, 29th& 30th October and on 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th 6th, 8th & 9th November 2021.