10 Newly Released Books on Amazon that Must be Read in 2020

Amazon has released the top new books which are a must-read for every book lover in the year 2020. If you are already making a list, you are available with ample options. Whether you prefer fiction or non-fiction, you will love the latest selected list. Experiment with different genres and inspire yourself with stories which you will never forget.

We are giving you the list of 10 books which are latest and future releases on Amazon. Make your New year more happening with this collection.

Less of a book and more of a guide, this book tells life mantras by Shwetabh Gangwar. A professional problem solver, he has been contacted by everyone all around the world. Get ready for the straight, cut to the point answers for all your problems and experience tension free life like never before. Enjoy reading this book on Amazon only at Rs. 277

Experience the feeling of hope with Jhanvi and Ashray in this remarkable journey. Start New Year 2020 with the message of recovery and light. You will relate to their story as you have never before, specifically admiring the simple writing style of Savi Sharma. Available at Rs. 169, it will be a delightful read.

Relieve your childhood with this 14th Diary of a Wimpy Kid book. The available edition of the book will take back to the old memories. If you have missed out reading this masterpiece, then buy this classic novel only at Rs. 359 from Amazon.

Start your New Year with the collection of inspiring poetry. If you like reading or aspire to write one, then make sure to buy this one book. With the message of hope, don’t miss the experience of reading these poems. From a stranger, the feel will be entirely different. Buy this book only at Rs. 199.

Shaheen Bhatt is stepping out as her own away from the shadow of her sister Alia Bhatt. Facing the problem of depression and how she dealt with it, will inspire you to the core. If you want to familiarize yourself with this it some more, it is available at Rs. 225 on Amazon.

In these changing times, it is required to read the story of the other side as well. We all have known and read mythology through the lens of men. Get familiar with the stories of women who also played a crucial role in major events of History. Only at Rs. 170, reading this book will be an absolute delight.

Dig deep into the strategies of world-famous Viswanathan Anand. Know a bit more about the games and what all it took to reach the top. Introducing Chess to the country which has never known any game beyond cricket, Viswanathan Anand has come a long way. Only at Rs. 479, the hardcover copy of this book will be worth to buy.

Get introduced to the financial history through the greatest moneymaker Jim Simmons. Having a flourishing career as a mathematician and breaking Soviet codes, he proceeds on conquering financial markets. Inspire yourself with the book of radical policies. Amazon is selling it only at Rs. 559

A known name in journalism, Rajdeep Sardesai needs no introduction. With BJP winning in 2019, Sardesai explores the outcomes. Examining the factors involved which led BJP winning with such heavy majority, Rajdeep Sardesai will leave no stone unturned. Don’t miss this thrilling read in 2020 available at Rs. 471.

If you love fiction, then this thrilling book is for you. Rick Riordan takes you on the journey which is mythical, funny and packed with action. Pick this read if you are planning for a constant read because once started, you will not be able to keep this book down. Only at Rs. 399, don’t miss this action read.

These 10 books which are also the latest release on Amazon must be picked in 2020. With each book explore the new world of facts and fiction. Reading these books will be an absolute delight.

