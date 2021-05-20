NFR Recruitment 2021 for CMP, Radiographer, Lab Tech and Other Posts, Apply @nfr.indianrailways.gov.in

NFR Recruitment 2021: North Frontier Railway (NFR) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of CMP, Radiographer, Lab Tech and Others. Interested candidates can submit their applications through online mode on or before 22 and 24 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 22 and 24 May 2021

Interview Date for GDMO Posts - 26 May 2021

NFR Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Nursing Superintendent - 18 Posts

Health & Malaria Inspector/III - 3 Posts

Lab Technician - 6 Posts

Radiographer - 2 Posts

General Duty Medical Doctor - 8 Posts

NFR Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Nursing Superintendent - Certificate as registered Nurse & Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a School of Nursing or other institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc. (Nursing).

Health & Malaria Inspector/III - B.Sc. Having studied chemistry as Main/Optional Subject in any branch of Chemistry and one-year diploma of Health/Sanitary Inspector; 1 year National Trade in 1 Health (NTC) Sanitary Inspector awarded by Council Certificate National of Vocational Training, Ministry of Labour and Employment Govt. of India, New Delhi.

Lab Technician - 12h (10+2 stage) with Science, plus Diploma in Medical Lab Technology (DMLT).

Radiographer - 12h (10+2 stage) with Physics and Chemistry and Diploma in Radiography/X.

Ray Technician/Radio Diagnosis Technology from a recognized Institute. Science Graduates with Diploma in Radiography/X-Ray Technician/Radio Diagnosis Technology (2 Years course) shall be preferred.

General Duty Medical Doctor - The candidate must be MBBS Passed from a recognized University of MCI and with registration in MCI or with a valid registration certificate of any of the State Medical Council of Indian after completion of one year of compulsory rotatory internship.

NFR Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Nursing Superintendent - 20 to 40 years

Health & Malaria Inspector/III -18 to 33 years

Lab Technician - 18 to 33 years

Radiographer - 19 to 33 years

General Duty Medical Doctor -53 years

NFR Recruitment 2021 Salary

Nursing Superintendent - Rs. 44,900/-

Health & Malaria Inspector/III -Rs. 35,400/-

Lab Technician - Rs. 21,700/-

Radiographer - Rs. 29,200/-

General Duty Medical Doctor - Rs. 75,000/-

Download NFR Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Notification 2

Official Website