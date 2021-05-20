NFR Recruitment 2021 for CMP, Radiographer, Lab Tech and Other Posts, Apply @nfr.indianrailways.gov.in
NFR Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @nfr.indianrailways.gov.in for 37 Nursing Superintendent, Lab Technician, Radiographer, General Duty Medical Officer and Other Posts.
NFR Recruitment 2021: North Frontier Railway (NFR) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of CMP, Radiographer, Lab Tech and Others. Interested candidates can submit their applications through online mode on or before 22 and 24 May 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 22 and 24 May 2021
- Interview Date for GDMO Posts - 26 May 2021
NFR Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Nursing Superintendent - 18 Posts
- Health & Malaria Inspector/III - 3 Posts
- Lab Technician - 6 Posts
- Radiographer - 2 Posts
- General Duty Medical Doctor - 8 Posts
NFR Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Nursing Superintendent - Certificate as registered Nurse & Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a School of Nursing or other institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc. (Nursing).
- Health & Malaria Inspector/III - B.Sc. Having studied chemistry as Main/Optional Subject in any branch of Chemistry and one-year diploma of Health/Sanitary Inspector; 1 year National Trade in 1 Health (NTC) Sanitary Inspector awarded by Council Certificate National of Vocational Training, Ministry of Labour and Employment Govt. of India, New Delhi.
- Lab Technician - 12h (10+2 stage) with Science, plus Diploma in Medical Lab Technology (DMLT).
- Radiographer - 12h (10+2 stage) with Physics and Chemistry and Diploma in Radiography/X.
- Ray Technician/Radio Diagnosis Technology from a recognized Institute. Science Graduates with Diploma in Radiography/X-Ray Technician/Radio Diagnosis Technology (2 Years course) shall be preferred.
- General Duty Medical Doctor - The candidate must be MBBS Passed from a recognized University of MCI and with registration in MCI or with a valid registration certificate of any of the State Medical Council of Indian after completion of one year of compulsory rotatory internship.
NFR Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Nursing Superintendent - 20 to 40 years
- Health & Malaria Inspector/III -18 to 33 years
- Lab Technician - 18 to 33 years
- Radiographer - 19 to 33 years
- General Duty Medical Doctor -53 years
NFR Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Nursing Superintendent - Rs. 44,900/-
- Health & Malaria Inspector/III -Rs. 35,400/-
- Lab Technician - Rs. 21,700/-
- Radiographer - Rs. 29,200/-
- General Duty Medical Doctor - Rs. 75,000/-
Download NFR Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for NFR Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications for Medical Staff Posts till 22.05.2021 through online email ID - srdpo.2015@gmail.com while for GDMO Posts, the last date of 24 May 2021 through apotsk72@gmail.com.