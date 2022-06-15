NHAI Deputy Manager Recruitment 2022 Notification Expected Soon, Details Here

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is hiring for 50 Deputy Manager Posts. Candidates can check the details here.

NHAI Deputy Manager Recruitment 2022 Notification: National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is soon going to release the notification for recruitment to the post of Deputy Manager (Technical). As per the reports, NHAI Deputy Manager Notification is expected on 13 July 2022. The candidates appeared for UPSC Engineering Service Exam 2021 Interview in the discipline of Civil Engineering.

A total of 50 vacancies are expected for Deputy Manager (Technical) in the Level 10 of Pay Matrix of 7th CPC {(Pre-revised: Pay Band-3 (Rs. 15,600-39,100/-) + Grade Pay of Rs. 5400/-] with Central DA on Direct Recruitment Basis.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - to release soon

Last Date of Application - to release soon

NHAI Deputy Manager Vacancy Details 2022

Deputy Manager (Technical) – 50 Posts

UR - 28

SC - 1

ST - 1

OBC - 20

Salary

Level 10 of Pay Matrix of 7th CPC (Pre-revised: Pay Band 3 (Rs. 15,600-39100) + Grade Pay of Rs. 5400)

NHAI Deputy Manager Selection Process

Candidates will be called for Computer Based Test (CBT) and Document Verification.

How to apply for NHAI Deputy Manager Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates would be able to appear for the posts once the notification is released.