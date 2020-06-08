Study at Home
NHM Amravati Recruitment 2020 for 80 Vacancies for Nurse, Paramedical Worker and Other Posts, Apply @nhmamravati.org

National Health Mission (NHM), Amravati, Maharashtra has invited applications for the post of Staff Nurse, Paramedical Worker and Other Posts. Check Details Here

Jun 8, 2020 10:36 IST
NHM Amravati Recruitment 2020
NHM Amravati Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Amravati, Maharashtra has invited applications for the post of Staff Nurse, Statistical Assistant, Block Programme Manager, Medical Officer, Medical Officer Ayush, Pharmacist, Physiotherapist, Paramedical Worker, Social Worker, Accountant, Data Entry Operator, Audiologist, Technician, Multi-Task Worker and Volunteer. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website on or before 12 June 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application – 12 June 2020

NHM Amravati Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 80 Posts

  • Staff Nurse - 38
  • Statistical Assistant - 01
  • Block Programme Manager - 01
  • Medical Officer - 17
  • Medical Officer Ayush - 04
  • Pharmacist - 06
  • Physiotherapist - 02
  • Paramedical Worker - 01
  • Social Worker - 01
  • Accountant - 01
  • Audiologist - 01
  • Technician - 02
  • Multi-Task Worker - 01
  • Volunteers - 03
  • Data Entry Operator - 01

Pay:

  • Staff Nurse, Physiotherapist, MTW - Rs 20,000/-
  • Statistical Assistant, Pharmacist, PMW, Accountant, DEO, Technician - Rs 17,000/-
  • BPM, Social Worker, Audiologist - Rs 25,000/-
  • MO - Rs 28,000/-
  • Volunteers - Rs 15,500/-

Eligibility Criteria for Nurse, Paramedical Worker and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Staff Nurse - GNM / B. Sc Nursing
  • Statistical Assistant - Graduation in Statistic or Mathematics and MS-CIT
  • Block Programme Manager - Any PG with excellant communication skill
  • Medical Officer : BAMS / BHMS
  • Pharmacist - B. Pharma / D. Pharma
  • Physiotherapist - Graduate Degree in Physiotherapy
  • Paramedical Worker -12th passed and PMW Certificates
  • Social Worker - M. Phil-PSW/PSW
  • Accountant - B.Com with Tally Certificates
  • DEO - Any graduate with typing skill of 30 wpm in Marathi and 40 wpm in English with MSCIT
  • Audiologist - Degree in Audiology
  • Dialysis Technician -10+2 with Science and Diploma or Certificate course in Dialysis Technology
  • Multi Task Worker - Any graduate with typing skill of 30 wpm in Marathi and 40 wpm in English with MSCIT
  • Volunteers : 12th passed

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for NHM Amravati Nurse, Paramedical Worker and Other Posts Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible candidates can apply online for the posts on NHM official website on or before 12 June 2020.

NHM Amravati Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link

 

