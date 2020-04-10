NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Epidemiologist & District Data Manager Posts

NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission, Assam is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post Epidemiologist & District Data Manager. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 15 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application for NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: 9 April 2020

Last date for submission of online application for NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: 15 April 2020

Tentative Date of Publication of Shortlisted Candidates: 17 April 2020

Interview Date: 20 April 2020

NHM Assam Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Epidemiologist - 5 Posts

District Data Manager-4 Posts

NHM Assam Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Epidemiologist - Candidate must be a Medical Graduate (MBBS) preferably with 2 years experience in Epidemiology/ Public Health; Medical Graduate (Ayur) with MPH/ DPH; Medical Graduate (Homoeo) with MPH/ DPH; M.Sc. (Epidemiology) with 2 years experience in Public Health.

District Data Manager- Candidate should have MCA/ Post Graduate Degree in Computer Science or equivalent from a recognized University.

NHM Assam Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Epidemiologist - up to 62 years

District Data Manager-Upto 43 years

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

NHM Assam Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 15 April 2020. Candidates can refer to the provided links for their reference.

NHM Assam Recruitment 2020 Salary

Epidemiologist

Baksa - ₹50000 Per Month

Barpeta & Dhubri - ₹30500 Per Month

Kokrajhar & Nalbari - ₹30000 Per Month

District Data Manager-Rs. 24000 Per Month

