NHM Assam Recruitment 2020, 415 Vacancies for Registrar/Demonstrator/Resident Physician Posts under MHRB

How much the application fee required for NHM Assam Recruitment 2020?

The candidates belonging to General Category will have to pay Rs. 250/- while the candidates belonging to the category of OBC/MOBC/SC/ST (P)/ST (H) will have to pay Rs. 150/-.

How to apply for NHM Assam Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 5 December 2020 at nhm.assam.gov.in. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

What is the age limit required for NHM Assam Recruitment 2020?

The candidates between the age group of 21 to 38 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the last date for NHM Assam Recruitment 2020?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for NHM Assam Recruitment 2020 through the online mode at nhm.assam.gov.in on or before 5 December 2020.

How many vacancies are released for NHM Assam Recruitment 2020?

A total of 415 vacancies have been released by the National Health Mission for recruitment to the post of Registrar/Demonstrator/Resident Physician etc. of all the Departments in Government Medical Colleges under the Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Assam.