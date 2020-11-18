NHM Assam Recruitment 2020, 415 Vacancies for Registrar/Demonstrator/Resident Physician Posts under MHRB

NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Assam has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Registrar/Demonstrator/Resident Physician etc. of all the Departments in Government Medical Colleges under the Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Assam.

Nov 18, 2020 16:57 IST
NHM Assam Recruitment 2020
NHM Assam Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Assam has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Registrar/Demonstrator/Resident Physician etc. of all the Departments in Government Medical Colleges under the Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Assam.

Candidates holding a post graduate qualification MD/MS/MDS/DNB in the concerned subject from an institute under any Indian University recognized by National Medical Commission can apply to the posts through the online mode at nhm.assam.gov.in. The applications will be received till 5 December 2020. Candidates can check this article for educational qualification, age limit, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Notification Number: No: MHRB/30/Faculty/2020/680

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 5 December 2020

NHM Assam Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total Number of Posts - 415 Vacancies

  • Anatomy- 9 Posts
  • Anaesthesiology- 66 Posts
  • Bio Chemistry - 12 Posts
  • Cardiology -7 Posts
  • CTVs - 6 Posts
  • Dermatology -5 Posts
  • Denistry - 5 Posts
  • Endocrinology - 2 Posts
  • ENT - 8 Posts
  • Emergency Medicine - 8 Posts
  • FSM - 14 Posts
  • Gastroenterology - 1 Post
  • Medicine - 24 Posts
  • Nephrology - 3 Posts
  • Neurology - 4 Posts
  • Neuro Surgery - 4 Posts
  • Orthopaedics - 14 Posts
  • Ophthalmology - 7 Posts
  • O & G - 12 Posts
  • Physiology - 17 Posts
  • Pharmacology - 11 Posts
  • Pathology - 25 Posts
  • Psychiatry - 7 Posts
  • Plastic Surgery - 3 Posts
  • Paediatric Surgery - 4 Posts
  • PM&R - 14 Posts
  • Radiology - 36 Posts
  • Radiotherapy - 12 Posts
  • Surgery - 27 Posts
  • SPM (Community Medicine) - 30 Posts
  • TB & Chest (Pulmonary Medicine) - 2 Posts
  • Urology - 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Registrar/Demonstrator/Resident Physician Posts
Educational Qualification:

  • Board Speciality - A post Graduate qualification MD/MS/MDS/DNB in the concerned subject from an institute under any Indian University recognized by National Medical Commission (previously Medical Council of India (MCI)/Dental Council of India (DCI)/National Board of Examination (NBE).
  • Super Speciality:- A post Graduate qualification MD/DNB in General Medicine for Medical Super
  • Speciality (Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Nephrology); A post Graduate qualification MS/DNB in General Surgery for Surgical Super Speciality (Plastic Surgery, CTVS, Neuro-Surgery, Urology, Paediatric Surgery); Candidates having DM/M.Ch/DNB in the concerned super-speciality subject.

Age Limit - 21 to 38 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download NHM Assam Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for NHM Assam Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 5 December 2020 at nhm.assam.gov.in. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

NHM Assam Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

  • For General: Rs. 250/-
  • For OBC/MOBC/SC/ST (P)/ST (H) candidate: Rs. 150/-

