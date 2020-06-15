NHM Chandigarh Recruitment 2020: Interview for 37 House Surgeons Posts on 24 June

NHM Chandigarh Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of House Surgeons in the various departments of Government Multi Speciality Hospital Sector 16 Chandigarh for six-month tenure from 1 July to 31 December 2020. Interested candidates can appear for Interview on 24 June 2020. Candidates can check all important dates, eligibility criteria and other details in this article.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 13 June 2020

Last date for submission of application: 20 June 2020

Interview Date: 24 June 2020

NHM Chandigarh Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total no. Of Posts - 37

Medicine Department - 7 Posts

Medicine (ICU)- 4 Posts

Surgery Department - 6 Posts

Ortho Department - 2 Posts

Gynae Department - 6 Posts

Paediatrics Department - 6 Posts

Eye Department - 2 Posts

Skin Department - 2 Posts

ENT Department - 2 Posts

NHM Chandigarh Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have a degree of MBBS from a recognized University and completed/completing internship on or before 30 June 2020.

NHM Chandigarh Recruitment 2020 Salary - Rs. 31500/- Per Month

NHM Chandigarh Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview.

Download NHM Chandigarh Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for NHM Chandigarh Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit the applications along with the documents to the office of Medical Superintendent-cum-Jt. Principal Medical Officer, (Room No. 24), Govt. Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector-16, Chandigarh on or before 20 June 2020. The selection body will conduct the interview for the aforesaid posts on 24 June 2020. All candidates are required to appear with their original documents on the day of the interview. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.