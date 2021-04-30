NHM Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 for Specialists Posts, Download Notice @nrhmchd.gov.in

NHM Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 Notification: National Health Mission (NHM) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Radiologist, Anaesthetist, Pediatrician, Surgeon, Orthopaedician, Physician and ENT Specialist on its website i.e. nrhmchd.gov.in. Interested candidates can appear for Interview on 06 May 2021.

Important Dates

Notification Date: 30 April 2021

Interview Date: 06 May 2021

Time - 9:00 AM

NHM Chandigarh Vacancy Details

Radiologist - 1 Posts

Anaesthetist - 1 Post

Pediatrician - 2 Posts

Surgeon - 1 Post

Orthopaedician - 1 Post

Physician - 4 Posts

ENT Specialist - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Chandigarh Posts

Educational Qualification:

Radiologist - MBBS Degree from recognized University with Diploma/MD Radio diagnosis. Should be registered with State Medical Council or with Medical Council of India- New Delhi

Anaesthetist - MBBS Degree with MD/ DNB/ Diploma in Anaesthesia from recognized University. Should be registered withState Medical Council or with Medical Council of India- New Delhi

Pediatrician - MBBS Degree with MD/DNB in Paediatrics/DCH from Recognized University. Should be registered with State Medical Council or with Medical Council of India- New Delhi

Surgeon - MBBS Degree with MS/DNB in Surgery from Recognized University. Should be registered with State Medical Council or with Medical Council of India-New Delhi

Orthopaedician - MBBS Degree with MS/DNB in Orthopaedics from Recognized University. Should be registered with State Medical Council or with Medical Council of India- New Delhi

Physician - MBBS Degree with MD in Medicine from Recognized University. Should be registered with State Medical Council or with Medical Council of India- New Delhi

ENT Specialist - MBBS Degree with MS ENT from Recognized University. • Should be registered with State Medical Council or with Medical Council of India- New Delhi

How to apply for NHM Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can attend Walk-In-Interview on 06 May 2021 at 9:00 AM at the Office Of National Health Mission 4 Th Floor, Administrative Block Govt. Multi Speciality Hospital, Sector-16, Chandigarh.

NHM Chandigarh Notification Download