NHM Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 for Specialists Posts, Download Notice @nrhmchd.gov.in

National Health Mission (NHM) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Radiologist, Anaesthetist, Pediatrician, Surgeon, Orthopaedician, Physician and ENT Specialist  on its website i.e. nrhmchd.gov.in. Interested candidates can appear for Interview on 06 May 2021.

Created On: Apr 30, 2021 19:49 IST
NHM Chandigarh Recruitment 2021

NHM Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 Notification: National Health Mission (NHM) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Radiologist, Anaesthetist, Pediatrician, Surgeon, Orthopaedician, Physician and ENT Specialist  on its website i.e. nrhmchd.gov.in. Interested candidates can appear for Interview on 06 May 2021.

 Important Dates

  • Notification Date: 30 April 2021
  • Interview Date: 06 May 2021
  • Time - 9:00 AM

 NHM Chandigarh Vacancy Details

  • Radiologist - 1 Posts
  • Anaesthetist - 1 Post
  • Pediatrician - 2 Posts
  • Surgeon - 1 Post
  • Orthopaedician - 1 Post
  • Physician - 4 Posts
  • ENT Specialist - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Chandigarh Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Radiologist - MBBS Degree from recognized University with Diploma/MD Radio diagnosis. Should be registered with State Medical Council or with Medical Council of India- New Delhi
  • Anaesthetist - MBBS Degree with MD/ DNB/ Diploma in Anaesthesia from recognized University. Should be registered withState Medical Council or with Medical Council of India- New Delhi
  • Pediatrician - MBBS Degree with MD/DNB in Paediatrics/DCH from Recognized University. Should be registered with State Medical Council or with Medical Council of India- New Delhi
  • Surgeon - MBBS Degree with MS/DNB in Surgery from Recognized University. Should be registered with State Medical Council or with Medical Council of India-New Delhi
  • Orthopaedician - MBBS Degree with MS/DNB in Orthopaedics from Recognized University. Should be registered with State Medical Council or with Medical Council of India- New Delhi
  • Physician - MBBS Degree with MD in Medicine from Recognized University. Should be registered with State Medical Council or with Medical Council of India- New Delhi
  • ENT Specialist - MBBS Degree with MS ENT from Recognized University. • Should be registered with State Medical Council or with Medical Council of India- New Delhi

How to apply for NHM Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can attend Walk-In-Interview on 06 May 2021 at 9:00 AM at the Office Of National Health Mission 4 Th Floor, Administrative Block Govt. Multi Speciality Hospital, Sector-16, Chandigarh.

NHM Chandigarh Notification Download
