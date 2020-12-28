NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021: 671 Vacancies Notified for MLHPs cum CHOs, Apply Online @nrhmharyana.gov.in

NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021: National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana has released a notification for recruitment to the post of MLHPs cum CHOs for providing comprehensive primary health care services at Sub Centre Level. Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode at nhmharyana.gov.in from 31 December to 31 January 2021.

Around 671 vacancies for MLHPs cum CHOs will be recruited. The final selection will be selected on the basis of document verification and District wise and category wise merit finalised on the basis of marks obtained in the written test; for which original certificates shall require to be produced to ensure their eligibility in terms of academic qualification, age, reservation benefit (if any), Haryana Domicile etc.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 31 December 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 31 January 2021

NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

MLHPs cum CHOs- 671 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for MLHPs cum CHOs Posts

Educational Qualification: BAMS or B.Sc./Post Basic Nursing Degree Holders, who have completed their six-month mid-level health providers bridge course programme on a certificate in Community Health for Nurses (BPCCHNN) from IGNOU or any State University OR BAMS or B.Sc./Post Basic Nursing. Or B.Sc./Post Basic Nursing candidates, who appeared in their final year with integrated Mid-Level Health provider’s BPCCHN course in their curriculum.

Age Limit - 18 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 31 January 2021 by 5 PM. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.