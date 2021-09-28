NHM Karnataka CHO Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 3000+ Vacancies @karunadu.karnataka.gov.in

NHM Karnataka CHO Recruitment 2021 Notification: National Health Mission (NHM), Karnataka has started recruitment process for 3006 Community Health Officer (CHO). Interested BSc Nursing graduates for the can apply online or before 18 October 2021 on karunadu.karnataka.gov.in or https://techkshetra.info/.
Selection shall be done among the candidates passed in B.Sc /PB B.Sc nursing course qualified under integrated or nonintegrated curriculum (Community health Nursing-II) from any recognized university. The selection of Community Health Officer (CHO) will be done at the district level under NHM through District Health Society.
Important Dates
- Opening of Website for Online Registration - 27 Sep 2021 at 11:30am
- Opening of Payment gateway for payment of fees - 29 Sep 2021 at 1:30pm
- Last Date of Application - 18 October 2021
- Scrutinize applications and shortlist candidates with ID/Admit card issueonline (SMS Hall tickets Module) - 18 to 22 October 2021
- Conduct online exams with result declaration - 23 October 2021
- District-wise submission of eligible candidates merit list to CEO, ZP & DHOs by state - 25th -Oct-2021
- Evaluation &Verification of Original document of candidates - 26th -28th -Oct-2021
- Provisional selection list declaration based on reservation policy and call for objections - 28 October 2021
- Publishing Final selection list & Issue offer letter to selected candidates - 04 Nov--2021
- Beginning of giving surety bond & filling of RGUHS / IGNOU application Forms by candidates (based on acceptance) after objection period - Nov 2021
- Administrative and financial approval and payment of fee to Registrar, RGUHS / Regional Director, IGNOU - 8 November 2021
NHM Karnataka CHO Vacancy Details
Community Health Officer (CHO) - 3006
- Belgaum 476
- Tumkur 404
- Mysore 327
- Dakshin kannada 323
- Mandya 267
- Udupi 249
- Chikballapura 161
- Kodagu 160
- Davanagere 147
- Bangalore Rural 142
- Dharwad 122
- Bengaluru urban 81
- Uttara Kannada 37
- Vijayapura 17
- Bagalkote 17
- Ballari 11
- Chikkamagaluru 12
- Koppala 12
- Raichur 12
- Kalaburgi 8
- Kolar 9
- Yadagiri 4
- Mysuru 3
- Bidar 4
NHM Karnataka CHO Salary:
Bidar, Ballari, Kalburgi Raichur, Chikkamagaluru, Vijayapura , Bagalkote, Koppala , Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Yadgiri, Chamarajnagara, & Gadag - Rs. 24200/- per month
Non-High priority districts (Non-HPDs) namely Chitradurga, Haveri, Kolara ,Belgaum, Tumkur, Mysore, Dakshina Kannada, Mandya, Udupi, Chikkaballapura, Kodagu, Davanagere, Bengaluru rural, Bengaluru urban and Dharwad Districts - Rs. 22000/- per month
NHM Karnataka CHO Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
She/he should be a registered nurse with minimum B.Sc Nursing / post basic B.Sc nursing qualification/ or equivalent qualification from an institution recognized by Karnataka State Nursing Council / Indian Nursing Council.
NHM Karnataka CHO Age Limit:
35 years
How to Apply for NHM Karnataka CHO Recruitment 2021 ?
Application to be filled Online for each candidate after registration in the website address and uploading the relevant documents (Matriculation / SSLC, INC/KNC certificate & Degree certificate are mandatory for all. Similarly, valid Caste certificate & relevant documents are compulsory for claiming reservation).
Application Fee:
- Application fees for candidates will be Rs.600/- (includes online Registration and to attend selection exam), shall be paid through Online process by the candidates.
- SC/ST/Ex-service (Men &Women) - Rs. 300/-