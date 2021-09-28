NHM Karnataka CHO Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 3000+ Vacancies @karunadu.karnataka.gov.in

National Health Mission (NHM), Karnataka is hiring 3006 Community Health Officer (CHO). Candidates interested for the can apply on or before 18 October 2021.

NHM Karnataka CHO Recruitment 2021 Notification: National Health Mission (NHM), Karnataka has started recruitment process for 3006 Community Health Officer (CHO). Interested BSc Nursing graduates for the can apply online or before 18 October 2021 on karunadu.karnataka.gov.in or https://techkshetra.info/.

Selection shall be done among the candidates passed in B.Sc /PB B.Sc nursing course qualified under integrated or nonintegrated curriculum (Community health Nursing-II) from any recognized university. The selection of Community Health Officer (CHO) will be done at the district level under NHM through District Health Society.

Important Dates

Opening of Website for Online Registration - 27 Sep 2021 at 11:30am

Opening of Payment gateway for payment of fees - 29 Sep 2021 at 1:30pm

Last Date of Application - 18 October 2021

Scrutinize applications and shortlist candidates with ID/Admit card issueonline (SMS Hall tickets Module) - 18 to 22 October 2021

Conduct online exams with result declaration - 23 October 2021

District-wise submission of eligible candidates merit list to CEO, ZP & DHOs by state - 25th -Oct-2021

Evaluation &Verification of Original document of candidates - 26th -28th -Oct-2021

Provisional selection list declaration based on reservation policy and call for objections - 28 October 2021

Publishing Final selection list & Issue offer letter to selected candidates - 04 Nov--2021

Beginning of giving surety bond & filling of RGUHS / IGNOU application Forms by candidates (based on acceptance) after objection period - Nov 2021

Administrative and financial approval and payment of fee to Registrar, RGUHS / Regional Director, IGNOU - 8 November 2021

NHM Karnataka CHO Vacancy Details

Community Health Officer (CHO) - 3006

Belgaum 476

Tumkur 404

Mysore 327

Dakshin kannada 323

Mandya 267

Udupi 249

Chikballapura 161

Kodagu 160

Davanagere 147

Bangalore Rural 142

Dharwad 122

Bengaluru urban 81

Uttara Kannada 37

Vijayapura 17

Bagalkote 17

Ballari 11

Chikkamagaluru 12

Koppala 12

Raichur 12

Kalaburgi 8

Kolar 9

Yadagiri 4

Mysuru 3

Bidar 4

NHM Karnataka CHO Salary:

Bidar, Ballari, Kalburgi Raichur, Chikkamagaluru, Vijayapura , Bagalkote, Koppala , Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Yadgiri, Chamarajnagara, & Gadag - Rs. 24200/- per month

Non-High priority districts (Non-HPDs) namely Chitradurga, Haveri, Kolara ,Belgaum, Tumkur, Mysore, Dakshina Kannada, Mandya, Udupi, Chikkaballapura, Kodagu, Davanagere, Bengaluru rural, Bengaluru urban and Dharwad Districts - Rs. 22000/- per month

NHM Karnataka CHO Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

She/he should be a registered nurse with minimum B.Sc Nursing / post basic B.Sc nursing qualification/ or equivalent qualification from an institution recognized by Karnataka State Nursing Council / Indian Nursing Council.

NHM Karnataka CHO Age Limit:

35 years

How to Apply for NHM Karnataka CHO Recruitment 2021 ?

Application to be filled Online for each candidate after registration in the website address and uploading the relevant documents (Matriculation / SSLC, INC/KNC certificate & Degree certificate are mandatory for all. Similarly, valid Caste certificate & relevant documents are compulsory for claiming reservation).

Application Fee: