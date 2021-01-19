NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2021 for 337 Posts, Apply Online @ayush.mp.gov.in

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2021: National Health Mission (NHM) has released published a notification for recruitment to the post of Community Health Officer (CHO). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 25 January 2021.

Around 337 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates between the age group of 21 to 40 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms. Candidates can check the application procedure, eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 25 January 2021

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Community Health Officer - 337 Posts

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding graduation degree from a recognized University.

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.)

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

Download NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2021 Online Application

Official Website

How to apply for NHM MP CHO Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 25 January 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

