Safdarjung Hospital VMMC Delhi Recruitment 2021 for Teacher, Jr Technician and Other Posts

Safdarjung Hospital VMMC Delhi Recruitment 2021: Office of the Medical Superintendent Safdarjang Hospital & VMMC has invited applications for the post of Teacher, Physiotherapist, Driver, Junior Technician, Multi Rehab. Worker, and Bio Statistician. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2021 in the prescribed format within 30 days (15 February 2021) from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Important Date

Last Date of Submission of application: within 30 days (15 February 2021) from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper

Safdarjung Hospital VMMC Delhi Vacancy Details

Teacher - 01

Physiotherapist - 03

Junior Technician - 01

Driver - 04

Multi Rehab. Worker - 01

Bio Statistician- 02

Eligibility Criteria for Safdarjung Hospital VMMC Delhi

Educational Qualification:

Teacher - Higher Secondary with certificate in Teacher Training

Physiotherapist - Bachelor’s Degree in Physiotherapy from a recognized University or Institute; and 2 years practical experience in Physiotherapy in a Government Hospital or Private Hospital with at least 100 beds.

Junior Technician - Matriculation or its equivalent qualification from a recognized Board with a certificate from a recognized Institution in Shoe Making. Experience of 2 years as shoe maker.

Driver - possession of a valid driving licence for a motor car. Knowledge of motor mechanism (The candidate should be able to remove minor defects in vehicles), experience of driving a motor car for at least five years.

Multi Rehab. Worker - 12th standard pass from a recognized Board or University. One year certificate course of Multi Rehabilitation worker/Community based rehabilitation worker from a government institution or non-government organization or private institute recognized by Rehabilitation Council of India. Registered as rehabilitation personnel under the Rehabilitation Council of India Act, 1992.

Bio Statistician - Officers under the Central Government or State Governments or Union Territories or Autonomous or Statutory Organisations or Public Sector Undertaking or University or Recognized Research Institute: Holding analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre or Department; or With six years’ regular service in the grade rendered after appointment thereto on a regular basis in posts in Level 5 (29200-92300) of the pay matrix. Bachelors’ degree in Statistics from a recognized University or Institute; and Minimum six months computer course from government recognized University or Institute having subjects including software packages like SAS (Statistical Analysis System), SPSS (Statistical Package for Social Science), MS-Office and STATA (Statistics and Data).

How to apply for Safdarjung Hospital VMMC Delhi Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and the send the application along-with self-attested copies of the testimonials, mark-sheets, educational certificates, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate, date of birth certificate etc. to The Medical Superintendent, Safdarjang Hospital, New Delhi- 110029 within 30 days from the date of issue of advertisement in Employment Newspaper. (However, if last date for submission of applications falls on national holiday, Sunday or any other holiday declared by Government of India, the next working day will be assumed as closing date).

Safdarjung Hospital VMMC Delhi Notification Download