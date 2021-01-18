Air Force School Avadi Recruitment 2021 for 21 Principal, Clerk, Lab Attendant & Other Posts, Apply @ afschoolavadi.com

Air Force School Avadi Recruitment 2021: Air Force School Avadi has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Principal, Clerk, Lab Attendant & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 February 2021.

Candidates holding Bachelor of Education Degree or its equivalent from a college/ university recognised by Govt of India/AICTE/UGC/National Council of Teachers Education are eligible to apply. However, B.Ed. the degree is not mandatory for the post of PGT (Computers) and TGT (Drawing). Candidates applying for the aforesaid posts should be in the age group of 21 to 50 years as on 01 July 2021. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 15 February 2021

Written Test, Demo Class and Interview: First Week of March 2021

Air Force School Avadi Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Principal (Senior Secondary School) - 1 Post

PGT (Physics) - 1 Post

PGT (Chemistry)- 1 Post

PGT (Maths)- 1 Post

PGT (Computer Science)- 1 Post

PGT (Biology)- 1 Post

PGT (Commerce)- 1 Post

PGT (Economics)- 1 Post

PGT (History)- 1 Post

PGT (Geography)- 1 Post

PGT (Political Science)- 1 Post

TGT (Drawing)- 1 Post

Clerk - 1 Post

Lab Attendant - 1 Post

Helpers - 4 Posts

Air Force School Avadi Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Principal (Senior Secondary School) - Masters Degree (Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, History, Economics, Commerce, Geography, Political Science and English) with a minimum aggregate of 50 per cent, from any University recognised by the Govt of India/ UGC/AICTE.

PGT (Physics) - Masters Degree in Physics/ Electronics/ Applied Physics/ Nuclear Physics from any University recognised by the Govt of India/ UGC/ AICTE with a minimum mark of 50 per cent in the subject and 50 per cent in the overall aggregate.

PGT (Chemistry)- Masters Degree in Chemistry/ Bio-Chemistry from any University recognised by the Govt of India/ UGC/ AICTE with a minimum mark of 50 per cent in the subject and 50 per cent in the overall aggregate.

PGT (Maths)- Masters Degree in Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics from any University recognised by the Govt of India/ UGC/ AICTE with a minimum mark of 50 per cent in the subject and 50 per cent in the overall aggregate.

PGT (Computer Science)-B.E. or B.Tech (Computer Science/ IT) or an equivalent Degree or Diploma from an institution/ university recognised by the Govt. of India. OR B.E or B.Tech (any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computers from any recognised University OR M.Sc. (Computer Science)/ MCA or equivalent from a recognised University OR B.Sc. (Computer Science)/ BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate degree in any subject from a recognised University OR Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree in any subject from a recognised University OR ‘A’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any subject OR ‘B’ or ‘C’ Level from DOEACC from any University recognised by the Govt of India/ UGC/ AICTE with a minimum mark of 50 per cent in the subject and 50 per cent in the overall aggregate.

PGT (Biology)- Masters Degree in Botany/ Zoology/ Life Sciences/ Bio Sciences/ Genetics/ Micro-Biology/ Bio-Technology/ Molecular Biology/ Plant Physiology, provided the candidate has studied Botany and Zoology at graduation level from any University recognised by the Govt of India/ UGC/ AICTE with a minimum mark of 50 per cent in the subject) and 50 per cent in the overall aggregate.

PGT (Commerce/Economics/History/Geography/Political Science)- Masters Degree in relevant subject are eligible to apply.

TGT (Drawing)- Diploma in Drawing and Painting/ Sculpture/ Graphic Art from any Govt recognised institution OR Four years’ Diploma in Fine Arts and Crafts from Viswa Bharati, Shanti Niketan OR Diploma in Fine Arts from Govt. School of Arts and Crafts, Patna OR M.A. in Drawing and Painting from Agra University, Agra OR Degree/ Diploma in Fine Arts from Regional Colleges of Education.

Air Force School Avadi Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 50 years

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Download Air Force School Avadi Recruitment 2021 Application Form

Official Website

How to apply for AFS Avadi Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format and submit duly filled in application along with a photocopy of certificates are to be submitted to Principal, Air Force School Avadi, Chennai-600055 either by post or by hand or mailed to School mail id: afschoolavadi@gmail.com. The application form can be downloaded through the official website or the link provided in this article. The last date for submitting the application is 15 February 2021.