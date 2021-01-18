Rajkot Municipal Corporation RMC Recruitment 2021, Apply Online for 122 Jr. Clerk Posts @rmc.gov.in

 Rajkot Municipal Corporation (VMC) has invited application for recruitment to the post of Junior Clerk. Interested candidates can apply for RMC Jr Clerk Recruitment 2021 through online mode .rmc.gov.in on rmc.gov.in on or before 09 February 2021.

Created On: Jan 18, 2021 14:11 IST
Modified On: Jan 18, 2021 14:11 IST
RMC Recruitment 2021
Important Dates

  • Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 09 February 2020
  • Last Date for Printing Application - 12 February 2020

RMC  Vacancy Details

Junior Clerk - 122 Posts

  • General - 42 Posts
  • EWS - 22 Posts
  • OBC - 23 Posts
  • SC - 08 Posts
  • ST - 27 Posts

RMC Jr Clerk Salary:

For 5 Years Fixed Rs.19950/- After Pay Matrix Level 2 Rs.19900-63200/-

Eligibility Criteria for RMC Jr Clerk Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Graduation Degree
  • For data entry work in English / Gujarati, computer typing accuracy should be at least 5000 (hour on key depression) / minute speed at 17 wpm Word (Speed with Accuracy)

RMC Jr Clerk Age Limit:

18 to 30 Years

How to apply for RMC Jr Clerk Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for RMC Jr Clerk Jobs on on official website on rmc.gov.in on or before 09 February 2021.

RMC Jr Clerk Recruitment Notification Download PDF

RMC Jr Clerk Online Application Link

Rajkot Municipal Corporation Official Website Link

Application Fee:

  • For Unreserved Category Male / Female: Rs.500/-
  • For Other Category: Rs.250/-

 

 

