NHM Nagpur Recruitment 2020, 59 Vacancies for Staff Nurse, DEO, PR and Other Posts

NHM Nagpur Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission, Nagpur has published the recruitment notification for the post of Staff Nurse, Medical Officer, Data Entry Operator/ Pragramme Assistant, Pharmacist, Pediatrician, Radiologist, Gynaecologists, Anesthetist, Psychiatrists, Cardiologist, Audiologist, Sister Incharge, STS, Para Medical Lepracy Worker and Public Relation Officer for COVID - 19 (Coronavirus). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on or before 03 May 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 03 May 2020



Vacancy Details of NHM Pune Recruitment 2019

Medical Officer - 04

Medical Officer (Male) - 09

Medical Officer (Female) - 05

Pharmacist - 04 Rs.17000

Pediatrician - 03

Radiologist - 02

Gynaecologists - 02

Anesthetist - 01

Psychiatrists - 01

Cardiologist - 01

Audiologist - 01

Medical Officer (Homeopathy) - 01

Staff Nurse/LHV - 16

Sister Incharge - 01

STS - 01

Para Medical Lepracy Worker - 01

Public Relation Officer - 02

Data Entry Operator/ Pragramme Assistant - 03

Medical Officer (Full Time) - 01

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Pune Staff Nurse, MO, DEO and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse - General Nursing Course 3 & ½ Years from Govt. Recognised Institution. Registration & Diploma of Maharashtra Nursing Council

Sister Incharge - General Nursing Course 3 & ½ Years from Govt. Recognised Institution and Registration & Diploma of Maharashtra Nursing Council

Data Entry Operator/ Pragramme Assistant - Any Graduate with Typing Skill, Marathi-30 words per minute, English 40 words per minute with MSCIT and 1 Year Experience

Public Relation Officer - Degree in Mass Communication OR Journalism OR Equivalent Degree and 2 Year Experience 01 Rs.45000

For more information eligibility, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for NHM Nagpur Staff Nurse, DEO, PRO and Other Posts Recruitment 2020 ?



Eligible candidates may apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application to concerned Email ID on or before 03 May 2020.

Download NHM Nagpur Recruitment Notification PDF