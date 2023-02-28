Punjab NHM Recruitment 2023: 249 Posts, Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

The National Health Mission, Punjab has announced the NHM Punjab Recruitment 2023 for 249 Punjab NHM Posts. Candidates can apply online from the Punjab NHM Recruitment 2023 official website of Punjab NHM i.e., nhm.punjab.gov.in. For more information on how to apply for the NHM Punjab Recruitment 2023 candidates can refer to the article below.

NHM Punjab Recruitment 2023: The latest notification on Punjab NHM Recruitment 2023 has been announced by the National Health Mission, Punjab. Candidates can apply online from the Punjab NHM Recruitment 2023 official website of Punjab NHM i.e., nhm.punjab.gov.in.

As many as 249 vacancies have been announced for the post of Medical Officer, Pharmacist, Clinic Assistant by the Punjab under NHM Punjab Recruitment 2023. Interested candidates can also refer to the official notification for detailed information.

The application process for Punjab NHM Recruitment has already started and the last date to apply for the Punjab NHM Recruitment 2023 for the post of Medical Officer, Pharmacist, and Clinic Assistant is 10 March 2023.

The age limit to apply for Punjab NHM Recruitment 2023 has been specified in the official notification. Candidates aged up to 64 years can apply for the Medical Officer whereas the maximum age limit to apply for Pharmacist and Clinical Assistant is 37 years.

We have shared a step-by-step process to apply for the Punjab NHM Recruitment 2023 however, candidates who wish to get more detailed information can read the Punjab NHM Recruitment 2023 Official Notification from the direct link given in the article below.

Punjab NHM Recruitment 2023

The Punjab NHM has invited applications for 249 Punjab NHM Posts. NHM Punjab Recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates.

NHM Punjab Recruitment Notification 2023

Punjab NHM Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority National Health Mission, Punjab Posts Name Medical Officer, Pharmacist, Clinic Assistant Total Vacancies 249 Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins 27th February 2023 Last Date to Apply 10 March 2023 Selection process Merit List and Document Verification

Punjab NHM Recruitment 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the NHM Punjab Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for vacancies announced under NHM Punjab Recruitment 2023. Download the official notification of Punjab NHM Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Download PDF: NHM Punjab Recruitment Notification

Punjab NHM Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the NHM Punjab Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The NHM Punjab Recruitment 2023 dates have been announced along with the NHM Punjab Recruitment Notification 2023.

NHM Punjab Recruitment Notification 2023 Important Dates

NHM Punjab Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Online Application Begins 27th February 2023 Last Date to Apply 10 March 2023 Result Declaration 20th March 2023 AAC Allocation Date 21st March 2023

Punjab NHM Recruitment 2023 Apply Online & Fees

The candidates can apply online from the official website by entering the mandatory login credentials and Filling up of balance details of the form once the online application process starts. Later the candidates will also be asked to upload the photo, signatures and other documents. The Application fee and other details have been released by the Punjab NHM in a detailed notification.

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below.

Punjab NHM Recruitment 2023 Click Here to Apply Online

Punjab NHM Recruitment 2023 Details

As many as 249 vacancies have been announced for the post of Punjab NHM Posts, and other the number of vacancies announced for NHM Punjab Recruitment 2023 is tabulated below.

Punjab NHM Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Post Number of Vacancies Medical Officer 83 Pharmacist 83 Clinic Assistant 83

Punjab NHM Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

The NHM Punjab Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the institute on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of NHM Punjab Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

NHM Punjab Recruitment Notification 2023 Age Limit:

The age limit to apply for Punjab NHM Recruitment 2023 has been specified in the official notification. Candidates aged up to 64 years can apply for the Medical Officer whereas the maximum age limit to apply for Pharmacist and Clinical Assistant is 37 years.

Punjab NHM Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

The minimum educational qualification for Punjab NHM Recruitment 2023 has been released by the Punjab NHM in the official notification.

Name of post educational qualification medical officer MBBS from a recognized University or Institute recognized by the Medical Council of India. Candidates should be selected from Punjab Medical Council/ Medical Council. Must be registered with the medical council of India. Candidates should have passed Punjabi subject up to matriculation level. Pharmacist Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized institute. Must be registered as pharmacist with Punjab Pharmacy Council. Candidates should have passed Punjabi subject up to matriculation level. Clinic Assistant Matriculation Examination/ Diploma with Science from a recognized University or Institute. Candidates should have passed 10+2 examination or its equivalent, multi-purpose health worker (female) / female from a recognized university or institute. Must have diploma in ANM. Multipurpose Health Worker (Female) / Postgraduate with Punjab Nursing Registration Council Candidates must have passed Punjabi subject up to matriculation level.

For detailed information regarding the Punjab NHM Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification candidates can refer to the official notification.

To apply for NHM Punjab Recruitment 2023 applicants must stay tuned with the official website of Punjab NHM i.e., nhm.punjab.gov.in.

The application process for Punjab NHM Recruitment has already started and the last date to apply for the Punjab NHM Recruitment 2023 for the post of Medical Officer, Pharmacist, and Clinic Assistant is 10 March 2023. No application will be accepted after the deadline is over. Candidates must apply now to avoid the last moment rush.