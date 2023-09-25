NHM Punjab Recruitment 2023 for 316 Yoga Instructor Posts

NHM Punjab Recruitment 2023: National Health Mission, Punjab (NHM Punjab) is hiring for 316 Yoga Instructor. Check Notification, Online Application Link, Vacancies, Eligibility, How to Apply and Other Details Here.

NHM Punjab Yoga Instructor Recruitment 2023: National Health Mission, Punjab (NHM Punjab) has published a notification for the 316 Yoga Instructor posts in 22 districts on its official website. The selection will be done on the basis of Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 03 October 2023.

NHM Punjab Yoga Instructor Notification Download Here NHM Punjab Yoga Instructor Online Application Link Apply Here

Important Date NHM Punjab Yoga Instructor Recruitment 2023

Last Date for Submission of Application: 03 October 2023

Interview Date - 10 and 11 October 2023

NHM Punjab Yoga Instructor Vacancy Details

Yoga Instructor (Male) -158

Yoga Instructor (Female) -158

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Punjab Yoga Instructor Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification

10+2/12 th Class Passed,

Class Passed, Punjabi Pass upto Matric Standard,

Certificate / Degree / Diploma in Yoga OR 05 Years Experience Certificate From Yoga Institute.

Age Limit:

20 to 45 years of age

NHM Punjab Yoga Instructor Salary

Male: Rs. 8000 pm

Female - Rs. 5000 pm

How To ApplyNHM Punjab Yoga Instructor Recruitment 2023

Interested and eligible candidates can submit the online application form at

https://nhm.punjab.gov.in/ on or before 03 October 2023,