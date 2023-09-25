NHM Punjab Recruitment 2023 for 316 Yoga Instructor Posts

NHM Punjab Yoga Instructor Recruitment 2023: National Health Mission, Punjab (NHM Punjab) has published a notification for the 316 Yoga Instructor posts in 22 districts on its official website. The selection will be done on the basis of Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 03 October 2023.
|NHM Punjab Yoga Instructor Notification
|Download Here
|NHM Punjab Yoga Instructor Online Application Link
|Apply Here
Important Date NHM Punjab Yoga Instructor Recruitment 2023
Last Date for Submission of Application: 03 October 2023
Interview Date - 10 and 11 October 2023
NHM Punjab Yoga Instructor Vacancy Details
Yoga Instructor (Male) -158
Yoga Instructor (Female) -158
Eligibility Criteria for NHM Punjab Yoga Instructor Recruitment 2023
Educational Qualification
- 10+2/12th Class Passed,
- Punjabi Pass upto Matric Standard,
- Certificate / Degree / Diploma in Yoga OR 05 Years Experience Certificate From Yoga Institute.
Age Limit:
20 to 45 years of age
NHM Punjab Yoga Instructor Salary
Male: Rs. 8000 pm
Female - Rs. 5000 pm
How To ApplyNHM Punjab Yoga Instructor Recruitment 2023
Interested and eligible candidates can submit the online application form at
https://nhm.punjab.gov.in/ on or before 03 October 2023,