NHM UP Answer Key 2023 for Staff Nurse Released: Submit Objection Here

NHM UP Answer Key 2023: National Health Mission released the NHM UP Answer Key 2023. Candidates can check the direct link here.

NHM UP Answer Key 2023: National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh (NHM UP) released the answer key of the computer based test held for the post of Staff Nurse from 18 to 20 January 2023. The candidates can download NHM UP Answer Key from the official website. The candidates can also submit objections, if any, against any answer key. The candidates can submit by login into their account.

NHM UP Answer Key 2023 Check Download Link

How to Download NHM UP Answer Key 2023 ?