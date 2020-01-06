NHM UP Recruitment 2020: 2700+ Vacancies for Staff Nurse, ANM and Other Posts, Apply @upnrhm.gov.in

NHM UP Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, ANM, Accountant, Audiologist, Community Nurse, Paramedical Worker, District Health and Wellness cum Community Process Assistant, Laboratory Technician, Psychiatric Nurse, City Community Process Manager, Consultant and Other Posts. A total of 2764 vacancies are available on contractual basis under State, Divisional and District level.
Candidates can apply Online for NHM UP Recruitment 2020 through official website http://www.sams.co.in or http://www.upnrhm.gov.in. Online submission of application shall start from 08 January 2020 at 12:01 AM. The last for submitting NHM UP Online Application is 28 January 2020.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 08 January 2020
- Last Date for Submission of Online Application - 28 January 2020
NHM UP Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 2700+
- Staff Nurse - 1204
- ANM – 347
- IT Consultant – 1 Post
- Administrative Assistant – 1 Post
- State Legal Consultant – 1 Post
- Senior LT IRL/C&DST – 6 Posts
- State Consultant AES/JE – 1 Post
- State Veterinary Consultant – 1 Post
- State Data Manager AES/JE – 1 Post
- Finance Cum Logistic Consultant – 1 Post
- Accountant – 16
- Admin cum Programme Assistance Division – 5 posts
- Admin cum Programme Assistance District – 8 Posts
- Audiologist – 19
- Audiometric Assistant – 12 Posts
- Community Nurse – 46
- Instructor for Young Hearing Impaired Children- 29 Posts
- Paramedical Worker - 51
- District Health and Wellness cum Community Process Assistant - 75
- Laboratory Technician - 810
- Psychiatric Nurse - 32
- City Community Process Manager - 13
- District Consultant QA – 15
- Divisional Consultant QA – 2 Posts
- District Data Manager – 10 posts
- District Leprosy Consultant – 8 posts
- Epidemiologist – 10 Posts
- HR Coordinator HRIS – 1 Post
- Consultant Compliance and Disciplinary Action – 1 Post
- Accountant – 1 Post
- State SNCU Clinical Care Coordinator – 1 Post
- Technical Consultant – 1 Post
- Technical Consultant-IT (HWC) – 1 Post
- Technical Consultant – 2 Posts
- Consultant-RI – 1 Post
- State Vaccine and Logistic Manager– 1 Post
- State Technical Consultant – 1 Post
- Consultant – 1 Post
- Consultant (NonMedical) – 1 Post
- State Consultant (Quality Monitoring) – 1 Post
- Administrative Cum Program Assistant-State – 1 Post
- DEIC Consultant – 1 Post
- Programme Assistant – 1 Post
- Consultant VHND – 1 Post
- Consultant Training – 1 Post
- AEFI Consultant – 1 Post
- Panchkarma Specialist Female – 1 Post
- DGM - AYUSH (Deputation/ Open Market) – 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, ANM and Other Posts
- Staff Nurse - Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery OR BSc Nursing by any recognized Institute approved by Nursing Council of the State/ GoI. Registration from U.P. State Nursing Council at the time of online submission of application.
- ANM - 02 Year Certified Diploma in Auxiliary Nursing and Midwife by any recognized Institute approved by Nursing Council of the State/ GoI. Registration from UP State Nursing Council at the time of online Submission of Application.
For more details, check detailed notification pdf
How to Apply for NHM UP Staff Nurse, ANM and Other Posts 2019
The Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the official website http://upnrhm.gov.in from 08 January to 28 January 2020.
NHM UP Online Application Link