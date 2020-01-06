NHM UP Recruitment 2020: 2700+ Vacancies for Staff Nurse, ANM and Other Posts, Apply @upnrhm.gov.in

NHM UP Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, ANM, Accountant, Audiologist, Community Nurse, Paramedical Worker, District Health and Wellness cum Community Process Assistant, Laboratory Technician, Psychiatric Nurse, City Community Process Manager, Consultant and Other Posts. A total of 2764 vacancies are available on contractual basis under State, Divisional and District level.

Candidates can apply Online for NHM UP Recruitment 2020 through official website http://www.sams.co.in or http://www.upnrhm.gov.in. Online submission of application shall start from 08 January 2020 at 12:01 AM. The last for submitting NHM UP Online Application is 28 January 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 08 January 2020

Last Date for Submission of Online Application - 28 January 2020

NHM UP Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 2700+

Staff Nurse - 1204

ANM – 347

IT Consultant – 1 Post

Administrative Assistant – 1 Post

State Legal Consultant – 1 Post

Senior LT IRL/C&DST – 6 Posts

State Consultant AES/JE – 1 Post

State Veterinary Consultant – 1 Post

State Data Manager AES/JE – 1 Post

Finance Cum Logistic Consultant – 1 Post

Accountant – 16

Admin cum Programme Assistance Division – 5 posts

Admin cum Programme Assistance District – 8 Posts

Audiologist – 19

Audiometric Assistant – 12 Posts

Community Nurse – 46

Instructor for Young Hearing Impaired Children- 29 Posts

Paramedical Worker - 51

District Health and Wellness cum Community Process Assistant - 75

Laboratory Technician - 810

Psychiatric Nurse - 32

City Community Process Manager - 13

District Consultant QA – 15

Divisional Consultant QA – 2 Posts

District Data Manager – 10 posts

District Leprosy Consultant – 8 posts

Epidemiologist – 10 Posts

HR Coordinator HRIS – 1 Post

Consultant Compliance and Disciplinary Action – 1 Post

Accountant – 1 Post

State SNCU Clinical Care Coordinator – 1 Post

Technical Consultant – 1 Post

Technical Consultant-IT (HWC) – 1 Post

Technical Consultant – 2 Posts

Consultant-RI – 1 Post

State Vaccine and Logistic Manager– 1 Post

State Technical Consultant – 1 Post

Consultant – 1 Post

Consultant (NonMedical) – 1 Post

State Consultant (Quality Monitoring) – 1 Post

Administrative Cum Program Assistant-State – 1 Post

DEIC Consultant – 1 Post

Programme Assistant – 1 Post

Consultant VHND – 1 Post

Consultant Training – 1 Post

AEFI Consultant – 1 Post

Panchkarma Specialist Female – 1 Post

DGM - AYUSH (Deputation/ Open Market) – 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, ANM and Other Posts

Staff Nurse - Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery OR BSc Nursing by any recognized Institute approved by Nursing Council of the State/ GoI. Registration from U.P. State Nursing Council at the time of online submission of application.

ANM - 02 Year Certified Diploma in Auxiliary Nursing and Midwife by any recognized Institute approved by Nursing Council of the State/ GoI. Registration from UP State Nursing Council at the time of online Submission of Application.

For more details, check detailed notification pdf

How to Apply for NHM UP Staff Nurse, ANM and Other Posts 2019

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the official website http://upnrhm.gov.in from 08 January to 28 January 2020.

NHM UP Notification PDF

NHM UP Online Application Link

NHM UP Official Website