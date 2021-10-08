NHM UP Recruitment 2021 for 2445 Staff Nurse Posts, Apply Online @upnrhm.gov.in

National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has released the notification for the post of Staff Nurse. Candidates can apply for NHM UP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 from 20 October to 09 November 2021 on upnrhm.gov.in.

A total of 2445 vacancies are available for under various programmes. The candidates can check detailed information regarding eligibility, online application form, condition of engagement, instructions, etc and other relevant details once the notice is released.

NHM UP Staff Nurse Notification

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 20 October 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 09 November 2021

NHM UP Staff Nurse Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 2445 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for NHM UP Staff Nurse

Educational Qualification:

Candidates can check the qualification, once the detailed notice is released

How to Apply for NHM UP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through official website.