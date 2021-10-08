NHM UP Recruitment 2021 for 2445 Staff Nurse Posts, Apply Online @upnrhm.gov.in

NHM UP Recruitment 2021 Notification: National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has released a short notification for the post of Staff Nurse. Candidates can apply for NHM UP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 from 20 October to 09 November 2021 on upnrhm.gov.in.
A total of 2445 vacancies are available for under various programmes. The candidates can check detailed information regarding eligibility, online application form, condition of engagement, instructions, etc and other relevant details once the notice is released.
NHM UP Staff Nurse Notification
Important Dates
Starting Date of Online Application - 20 October 2021
Last Date of Online Application - 09 November 2021
NHM UP Staff Nurse Vacancy Details
Staff Nurse - 2445 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for NHM UP Staff Nurse
Educational Qualification:
Candidates can check the qualification, once the detailed notice is released
How to Apply for NHM UP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through official website.