UP NHM Admit Card 2021 Released for Staff Nurse Posts @upnrhm.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

UP NHM Admit Card 2021: National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh (NHM UP) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse. The candidates who applied for UP NHM Staff Nurse Exam 2021 can download their admit card through the official website of UP NHM.i.e.upnrhm.gov.in.

The downloading link for UP NHM Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021 is available on the official website. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a computer-based test, verification of details/documents. This drive is being done to recruit 2,445 vacancies of Staff Nurse through this recruitment process.

How to Download UP NHM Admit Card 2021 Staff Nurse?

Visit the official website of UP NHM.i.e.upnrhm.gov.in. Click on ‘Updates’. It will redirect you to the new window. Click on the notification link that reads ‘Link for downloading Admit Card for 2400+ Staff Nurse vacancies (November 23, 2021)’. Enter your User ID, Password, captcha code and click on login button. Download UP NHM Admit Card 2021 Staff Nurse and save it for future reference.

Computer-Based Online Test

The Computer-based Online Test will be held for the duration of 2 hours consisting of two sections of total of 100 marks. Section-I will consist of Professional Knowledge (Discipline related) and Section-II will consist of General Aptitude, Reasoning, General Awareness, and Basic Computer knowledge with 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQ). Each question will carry 1 mark and there is no penalty for a wrong answers. No marks will be awarded for unattempted questions. The question paper shall be set in bilingual language i.e. English and Hindi only. However, in case of any error in Hindi, the English version of the question shall be valid & final.

