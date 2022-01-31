JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

NHPC Recruitment 2022 for 66 Graduate/Diploma/ITI Apprentice Posts @nhpcindia.com, Check Application Process

NHPC has invited online application for the 66 Graduate/Diploma/ITI Apprentice  on its official website. Check NHPC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Jan 31, 2022 12:15 IST
NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: NHPC Limited, a Mini Ratna Category-I Public Sector Undertaking has invited online application for the 66 Graduate/Diploma/ITI Apprentice posts for various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 05 February 2022.

Candidates applying for these posts should note that tjhey will be shortlisted on the basis of marks secured in ITI/ Diploma/Postgraduate. The shortlisted candidates will be call for interview if required and offered will be sent through portal. 

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

 
Important Dates for NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: – 05 February 2022 

Vacancy Details for NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
ITI Apprenticeship
Fitter-03
Electrician-20
Surveyor-04    
Plumber-03
Carpenter-03
COPA (Computer Operator and Programming Helper)-20

Diploma Apprenticeship
Civil-06
Electrical-04

Graduate Apprenticeship
Finance and Accounting-01
Human Resources-01
CSR-01

Eligibility Criteria for NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Educational Qualification:
ITI Apprentice: Passed ITI in relevant discipline from any recognized Institute/Board of Technical Education.
Diploma Apprentice: Belonging to an institute/university recognized by AICTE/ State Board of Technical Education Full time Diploma in relevant Engineering/Technical Education 
Graduate Apprentice: Two years full time MBA / Post Graduate Degree in relevant subject from recognized Institute / University 


NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: 

How to Apply for NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online with the official website on or before 05 February 2022.

