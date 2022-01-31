NHPC Recruitment 2022 for 66 Graduate/Diploma/ITI Apprentice Posts @nhpcindia.com, Check Application Process

NHPC has invited online application for the 66 Graduate/Diploma/ITI Apprentice on its official website. Check NHPC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: NHPC Limited, a Mini Ratna Category-I Public Sector Undertaking has invited online application for the 66 Graduate/Diploma/ITI Apprentice posts for various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 05 February 2022.

Candidates applying for these posts should note that tjhey will be shortlisted on the basis of marks secured in ITI/ Diploma/Postgraduate. The shortlisted candidates will be call for interview if required and offered will be sent through portal.

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Important Dates for NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: – 05 February 2022

Vacancy Details for NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

ITI Apprenticeship

Fitter-03

Electrician-20

Surveyor-04

Plumber-03

Carpenter-03

COPA (Computer Operator and Programming Helper)-20

Diploma Apprenticeship

Civil-06

Electrical-04

Graduate Apprenticeship

Finance and Accounting-01

Human Resources-01

CSR-01

Eligibility Criteria for NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

ITI Apprentice: Passed ITI in relevant discipline from any recognized Institute/Board of Technical Education.

Diploma Apprentice: Belonging to an institute/university recognized by AICTE/ State Board of Technical Education Full time Diploma in relevant Engineering/Technical Education

Graduate Apprentice: Two years full time MBA / Post Graduate Degree in relevant subject from recognized Institute / University

How to Apply for NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online with the official website on or before 05 February 2022.