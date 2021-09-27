Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

NIACL AO Admit Card 2021 Expected Next Week @newindia.co.in, Administrative Officer Exam on 16 October

NIACL wreleased a notification regarding the prelims exam date and admit card date for Administrative Officer (AO) (Generalists) (Scale-I) Posts on newindia.co.in. 

Created On: Sep 27, 2021 11:56 IST
NIACL AO Admit Card 2021
NIACL AO Admit Card 2021

NIACL AO Admit Card 2021: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released a notification regarding the prelims exam date and admit card date for Administrative Officer (AO) (Generalists) (Scale-I) Posts. As per the notice, NIACL AO Exam will be held on 16 October 2021. NIACL AO Admit Card will be available for download around 15 days prior to the date of exam in the Recruitment Section of official website - newindia.co.in. We can expect NIACL Administrative Officer Admit Card in the first week of October 2021.

Candidates would be able to check their reporting time and venue together with other relevant instruction on their NIACL AO Prelims Admit Card. The candidates should carry their admit card along with the original and a photocopy of the candidate’s currently valid photo identity such as PAN Card/ Passport/ Driving License/ Voter’s Card/ Bank Passbook with photograph/ Photo identity proof issued by a Gazzetted Officer on official letterhead/ Photo identity proof issued by a People’s Representative on official letterhead/ valid recent Identity Card issued by a recognized college/ university/ Aadhar card with a photograph/ Employee ID/ Bar Council Identity card with photograph and the original shall be produced for verification.

The notification reads, “Eligible candidates who have indicted that they are interested in availing Pre-Recruitment Training with be sent necessary information and instructions on their registered e-mail ids shortly. Please keep checking your registered e-mail IDs for updates. Pre-recruitment training with be on-line”

NIACL AO Exam Pattern

NIACL AO Exam will be conducted online. The exam consists of objective type questions for 100 marks in 3 sections (with separate timings for each section) as follows:

Subject Marks Time
English Language 30 20 min
Reasoning Ability 35 20 min
Quantitative Aptitude  35 20 min
Total 100 1 hour

A total of 300 vacancies shall be filled for the post of Administrative Officer (Generalists) (Scale – I). Online Applications were invited from 01 September to 21 September 2021.

NIACL AO Exam Notice

FAQ

How to Download NIACL AO Admit Card 2021 ?

You can download NIACL Admit Card from the official website.

What is NIACL AO Exam Date 2021 ?

16 October 2021.

What is NIACL AO Admit Card Date ?

The admit card is expected in the first week of October 2021.
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next