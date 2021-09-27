NIACL AO Admit Card 2021 Expected Next Week @newindia.co.in, Administrative Officer Exam on 16 October

NIACL AO Admit Card 2021: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released a notification regarding the prelims exam date and admit card date for Administrative Officer (AO) (Generalists) (Scale-I) Posts. As per the notice, NIACL AO Exam will be held on 16 October 2021. NIACL AO Admit Card will be available for download around 15 days prior to the date of exam in the Recruitment Section of official website - newindia.co.in. We can expect NIACL Administrative Officer Admit Card in the first week of October 2021.

Candidates would be able to check their reporting time and venue together with other relevant instruction on their NIACL AO Prelims Admit Card. The candidates should carry their admit card along with the original and a photocopy of the candidate’s currently valid photo identity such as PAN Card/ Passport/ Driving License/ Voter’s Card/ Bank Passbook with photograph/ Photo identity proof issued by a Gazzetted Officer on official letterhead/ Photo identity proof issued by a People’s Representative on official letterhead/ valid recent Identity Card issued by a recognized college/ university/ Aadhar card with a photograph/ Employee ID/ Bar Council Identity card with photograph and the original shall be produced for verification.

The notification reads, “Eligible candidates who have indicted that they are interested in availing Pre-Recruitment Training with be sent necessary information and instructions on their registered e-mail ids shortly. Please keep checking your registered e-mail IDs for updates. Pre-recruitment training with be on-line”

NIACL AO Exam Pattern

NIACL AO Exam will be conducted online. The exam consists of objective type questions for 100 marks in 3 sections (with separate timings for each section) as follows:

Subject Marks Time English Language 30 20 min Reasoning Ability 35 20 min Quantitative Aptitude 35 20 min Total 100 1 hour

A total of 300 vacancies shall be filled for the post of Administrative Officer (Generalists) (Scale – I). Online Applications were invited from 01 September to 21 September 2021.

NIACL AO Exam Notice